Local senior citizens could be paying less in property taxes if voters approve a referendum that would modify homestead exemptions.
The proposed changes would increase existing senior homestead exemptions in the city of Dalton and unincorporated Whitfield County. Eight bills sponsored by the local delegation to the state legislature have been passed that would make way for a referendum vote this November.
The referendum comes after extensive work by local elected officials and leaders, and the delegation to the state legislature. State Reps. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, Steve Tarvin, R-Chickamauga, and Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, sponsored the bills to modify the homestead exemption and create additional exemptions for ad valorem taxes. State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, helped the bills gain Senate consent and they are now headed to Gov. Brian Kemp where they can be signed into law. If that happens voters can choose to enact or deny the homestead exemption changes through the November ballot.
“We are excited to partner with the city of Dalton and both school districts to offer this ballot initiative for a citizen vote in November,” said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. “Seniors struggling with record inflation and high property assessments will benefit from this new county tax exemption once approved.”
“I’m proud that we’ve been able to work together with Whitfield County and our school systems to try to reduce the tax burden on our most vulnerable population,” said Dalton City Council member Annalee Sams. “I’m also pleased that our residents will have the opportunity to vote directly on such an important change.”
If voters approve the referendum, here’s what would change:
• Whitfield County homeowners 70 years of age or older may apply to be exempt from ad valorem taxes, levied for county purposes, in the amount of $250,000 of the assessed property value.
• Whitfield County residents 65 years of age or older and whose total household income does not exceed $40,000 may be granted an exemption on that person's homestead from all Whitfield County ad valorem taxes for county purposes in the amount of $150,000 of the assessed value of that homestead.
• For Whitfield County homeowners 70 years of age or older, the homestead exemption for the Whitfield County school district’s ad valorem taxes would be increased from $150,000 to $250,000 of the appraised value of that homestead.
• Whitfield County residents 65 years of age or older and whose total income does not exceed $40,000 may be granted an exemption on that person's homestead from all Whitfield County school district ad valorem taxes for educational purposes in the amount of $150,000 of the assessed value of that homestead.
• For city of Dalton residents 65 years of age or older and whose total income does not exceed $40,000 the exemption on that person's homestead from all city of Dalton ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes would increase from $75,000 to $150,000 of the assessed value of that homestead.
• For city of Dalton homeowners 70 years of age or older the homestead exemption for city of Dalton ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes would increase from $150,000 to $250,000 of the appraised value of that homestead.
• For city of Dalton residents 65 years of age or older and whose total income does not exceed $40,000 the exemption for Dalton's independent school district’s ad valorem taxes on that person's homestead would increase from $75,000 to $150,000 of the assessed value of that homestead.
• For city of Dalton homeowners 70 years of age or older the homestead exemption for Dalton's independent school district’s ad valorem taxes would increase from $150,000 to $250,000 of the appraised value of that homestead.
For more information on the House Bills, please visit the state legislature's website (www.legis.ga.gov) or contact your local leaders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.