'Honor of my life': Warnock reflects on first days in the Senate

The Rev. Raphael Warnock is the state’s first Black U.S. senator and only the 11th Black U.S. senator in American history.
A Savannah-native, Warnock, a Democrat, is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, "spiritual home of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," according to the church, where Warnock will continue to deliver sermons. He is now taking his teachings to the halls of Congress.
The first-time political candidate defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in a Jan. 5 runoff after a competitive and expensive sprint following the general election. Warnock’s campaign highlighted his longtime advocacy for expanded access to health care and voting rights in a state where both are highly debated.
His swearing-in came not long after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Donald Trump extremists and mere hours after Democrat Joe Biden was inaugurated as president — the weight of the moment was not lost on Warnock.
"I cannot adequately express what an honor it is to represent the people of Georgia in the United States Senate. The campaign was one in which I got a chance to highlight the issues that I've been working on for years,” Warnock said in an interview with CNHI. “... But now the opportunity to actually put those priorities into legislation is the honor of my life.”
Warnock has already tackled some issues he pledged to address. This week, he and Jon Ossoff, a Democrat who also won a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia in a runoff, signed on to legislation to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. Warnock has been in talks with agriculture leaders on how to best support small and minority farmers. He advocated for $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks for hurting Americans. Biden has proposed up to $1,400.
Warnock told CNHI he is working on legislation called the For the People Act, which he said would "make it easier to vote in Georgia and other places and not harder.”
“Unfortunately, the folks on the other side of the aisle in the Georgia state legislature wasted no time in their efforts to change the rules around voting,” he said. "Some legislators seem to think that if they don't like the results and they don't like what the people decide to do, that they're going to change the rules. It's undemocratic and it will be met by my office with every effort to defend voting rights.”
Senate Bill 29 in the state legislature would require Georgia voters to make a copy of their photo ID and mail it to election officials at two stages of the absentee ballot process in order to cast a mail-in vote.
The wins by Warnock and Ossoff resulted in a 50-50 split of the two parties in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris having the potential tie-breaking vote on legislation. Democrats also now control the House and the presidency.
Warnock told CNHI that while fragile, the Senate majority means Democrats “can get something done."
“It's not going to be easy, it's a slim majority,” he said. "But at least a lot of the things that we couldn't even get to the floor under the previous Congress, they will get a hearing."
Former President Trump became the first president in history to be impeached by the House twice, this time for a charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the Jan. 6 riot. But Warnock said “the tragic, death-dealing eruption” displayed at the Capitol “did not emerge in that moment.”
“What we saw was extremists on Jan. 6 who clearly don't believe in our system of democracy,” he said. "This is not who we are. We have to stand up and resist.”
Concerning the question of impeachment, Warnock said, “The one thing you swear to do when you become a member of this body is to defend the Constitution. So I intend to do what I said I would do — with my right hand in the air and my other hand on the Bible — I intend to defend the Constitution. I will sit as an impartial juror, listen to all of the evidence and then I will render a decision.”
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
