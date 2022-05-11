Honor society inductees

Dalton State College's Wright School of Business recently inducted new members into Beta Gamma Sigma, an international honor society that recognizes the top 10% of undergraduate students from around the world in business schools accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Inductees from Whitfield County, from left, are: Caroline Davis, Hannah Poe, Dottie Shaw, (Wright School of Business community honoree), Keith Carruthers and Trent Smith. Not pictured are Hannah Cox, Summer Mclendon, Jennifer Nash, Roman Ponce and MariRuth Runyon.