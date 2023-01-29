NGMA honoree

At the January meeting of the North Georgia Medical Group Management Association, Lisa Payne, right, NGMA vice president, presented Lauren Owens, outgoing NGMA executive coordinator, with an honorable mention award for her service and dedication to the group. Meetings are held the second Thursday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dalton Golf & Country Club. If interested in joining the group or attending a meeting, email info@ngmgma.com or call (706) 537-1150.

