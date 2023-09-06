CHATSWORTH — “I remember walking these halls,” said Murray County resident Grant Ethridge as he explored the Murray County Schools central office building, making sure to check out the old gym on his way to a camera in the nearby technology building.
Ethridge and his wife Nancy reminisced as they waited for their picture to be taken in front of a white backdrop. But while it may have looked like they were getting ready for school picture season, the retired couple were instead preparing to pick up their Prime Passes, a new offering from Murray County Schools.
The passes allow full-time residents of Murray County who are 67 or older free admission to any home athletic event and Murray County Fine Arts production. No purchase is required; all that is needed for a pass is a valid driver’s license or picture ID with valid proof of address and birthdate.
The pass does not include playoff games, graduations or parent-teacher organization-sponsored events.
Derichia Lynch, the communications coordinator for Murray County Schools, said the passes came about as a way to keep older individuals involved in their community.
“All of our board members are big advocates of our school sports programs, so they kind of brought up wanting to do something for the senior citizens of our community,” she said. “We have so many (senior citizens) that are so supportive of this community and we care about our heritage here in Murray County. We have a lot of grandparents that attend events for their grandkids and they went to our schools as well, so one of our board members, Conrad Puryear, brought up the initial idea last year.”
Lynch said after brainstorming ideas with Superintendent Steve Loughridge, they came up with the Prime Pass.
“Once our senior citizens get the pass, it’s lifetime from there on out,” said Lynch. “They don’t have to come back and renew it; they can keep it and it will get them in to any home game or fine arts events, whether it’s high school or middle school. It really came about as a way to honor the senior citizens of the community that have been so supportive of our school system over the years.”
School system technician Jason Flood took charge of designing the passes and creating them for each individual.
“It’s been awesome,” Flood said. “Everyone that comes through the door has a story. These are people who have come up through our schools; it’s been neat just to talk to them.”
Lynch agreed the project not only helps keep senior residents involved in the school system’s programs, but also provides faculty the opportunity to know community members on a more personal basis.
“When you get to hear the stories in person of those generations as they come in, it’s really cool,” she said. “I’ve had people tell me stories about how (the central office building) used to house their math class and how things have changed over the years.”
Lynch said the interest after announcing the passes on Aug. 24 has been tremendous.
“We were a little surprised at how popular it would be at first,” she said. “But almost immediately we’ve had people show up. Since we started, we’ve had a little over 35 people come and get their passes.”
Patricia Mitchell, a Murray County resident who picked up a pass with her husband Jerry, said grabbing a Prime Pass “was a no-brainer.”
“We have five grandkids who play for Murray County schools,” she said. “We go to every game we can.”
Grant and Nancy Ethridge also said they have five grandchildren who participate in Murray County Schools sports.
“Our granddaughter Caroline plays basketball at North Murray,” Nancy Ethridge said. “These passes will definitely make it easier for us to see her play.”
Lynch said the Prime Passes are part of a greater effort to spotlight the county’s heritage.
“When I think of what makes Murray unique, the many generations we have involved is the standout thing,” she said. “It’s so rare that you get to go in and work in a community where you have generations of families that have poured in to a single community. I’ve seen that so much here, so honoring that tradition and that heritage is really important. We want to move forward to the future, but also respect where we came from and I think that’s the idea behind (what) Murray is.”
Depending on the participation, Lynch said the Prime Passes could be a regular fixture in the community for years to come.
“We’ve been tracking the number of passes we are giving out because we never want to take away from the sports and fine arts programs and their gates,” she said. “We know how important that is, so that is one of the things Superintendent Loughridge wanted to watch from the get-go.
“We want to give back to our community while at the same time making sure that we’re not hurting any of our programs. Right now we feel like it’s in a good place. As long as we can keep that balance, we will keep the Prime Pass going.”
The Prime Passes are available for pickup on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Murray County Schools central office at 1006 Green Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.