The Hooper family reunion is Saturday, July 8, at the Towns County Senior Center (954 N Main St. in Hiawassee). A covered dish luncheon is at noon. All relatives of Absalom and Clemons Hooper are welcome. Bring photos for ancestry discussion. For any questions, please text Barbara at (706) 581-2016.

