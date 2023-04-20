The Hooper family reunion is Saturday, July 8, at the Towns County Senior Center (954 N Main St. in Hiawassee). A covered dish luncheon is at noon. All relatives of Absalom and Clemons Hooper are welcome. Bring photos for ancestry discussion. For any questions, please text Barbara at (706) 581-2016.
Hooper family reunion set for July 8
- Submitted by event organizers
