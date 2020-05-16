Hospital requests homemade mask donations

Hamilton Medical Center is requesting homemade mask donations to help protect visitors who don't have masks of their own.
Limited visitation will begin on Monday.
"The donations we've had so far have been very appreciated," said Shelia Baker, director of Guest Services. "As we take steps to open up more, we will likely need masks for the people who come in to the hospital and don't have a mask with them."
For safety, visitations will be limited to one support person, 18 or older, during certain scheduled times.
Everyone who enters the hospital will need to wear a mask or face covering.
"We're asking visitors to bring their own masks, but there might be some who forget or don't have a mask," Baker said. "We want to have some masks available for those who need them.
To make a mask donation or ask a question about mask donation, contact Baker at sbaker@hhcs.org or (706) 272-6198.
