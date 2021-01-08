Hotline available for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Due to an overwhelming response to the recently announced expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility beginning on Monday in Georgia, the North Georgia Health District is experiencing some technical difficulties as large volumes of traffic hit its online system. Therefore, starting today, the district will add a toll-free hotline number as a means for eligible individuals to make an appointment for a vaccination at their local county health department.
The number to the Call Center is (888) 881-1474.
As of Monday, COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided at Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties to these groups of individuals that will be part of the newly expanded Phase 1-A of the Georgia COVID-19 Vaccination Plan:
• Staff in clinical settings (e.g., physicians, nurses, pharmacists, EMS, laboratory staff, environmental services).
• Residents and staff at long-term care facilities who have been unable to get vaccinated.
• All adults 65 years of age or older and their caregivers, and law enforcement and fire personnel.
Beginning today, to make a vaccination appointment, eligible residents should call (888) 881-1474. Residents can resume registration online beginning Monday at www.nghd.org. If you experience difficulties getting through, please be patient and be assured you will be provided an appointment for your COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible.
Residents must preregister to be vaccinated, and must register in the county where they live or work. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
