House speaker wants secretary of state to be elected by lawmakers, not voters

ATLANTA — With the Georgia Republican Party divided over the outcome of the presidential election, House Speaker David Ralston said he will push for the secretary of state to be appointed by lawmakers and not elected by Georgia voters.
Ralston said he will recommend lawmakers pass a constitutional amendment in the upcoming legislative session.
“I think it's time in Georgia that we look at an alternative way of electing our secretary of state,” Ralston said. "Frankly, I like the option of having the General Assembly elect that individual for a set term.”
Ralston said constituents are frustrated and "feel like they're being excluded” by the current secretary of state’s office.
“I'm dead serious about this and so we can consider next session a constitutional amendment that would provide for the election of the secretary of state of Georgia by the General Assembly and not in the fashion that it has been done for a long period of time,” he said. "I think it's the only way to right this ship. I don't do this lightly, I don't do this disrespectfully to the incumbent who I have high personal regard for, but I do it because we have a job to do."
A constitutional amendment needs two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate to be put on the ballot for Georgians to ultimately decide on.
Although Ralston said the decision wasn’t made with ill will, he blasted the secretary of state’s office for declining to take part in the House Governmental Affairs meeting on Thursday that delved into election processes and allegations of voter fraud.
Rudy Giuliani, a former New York mayor and one of President Donald Trump's attorneys, testified at the hearing, his second presentation in front of Georgia lawmakers after he attended a Senate meeting as well. Giuliani and other campaign lawyers’ presentations included several conspiracy theories.
The secretary of state’s office declined to participate after its lawyers advised it not to due to pending litigation, and decried Ralston’s announcement.
“In a clear power grab, Ralston and the Trump campaign want to give the General Assembly the power to select winners of elections and violate the will of the people,” Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said in a statement.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has faced attacks from Georgia's U.S. senators and Trump himself after he refused to lean into Republican messaging that the presidential election was rigged or faulty. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler have both called for his resignation.
“We have a shovel and we’re against an ocean. It's an ocean being perpetuated by the president of the United States and his legal teams,” Gabriel Sterling, the statewide voting implementation manager, said Thursday.
Ralston said Raffensperger is not doing the will of the people, and forcing lawmakers to face angry constituents.
"The people of Georgia, they are wanting answers out of their representatives,” he said.
Ralston also criticized Raffensperger’s decision ahead of the primary and in the height of the pandemic to send out absentee ballot applications to all registered Georgia voters. During both the Senate and House election hearings, GOP lawmakers voiced distrust in that voting method and proposed limits to the use of absentee ballots.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
