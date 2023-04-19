From housing to roads and bridges, the concerns of city officials across Georgia are similar but the details may differ, according to officials with the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA).
The GMA held a listening session Tuesday night at Dalton City Hall for officials from cities across its District 1. The GMA membership is divided into 12 districts. District 1 covers Northwest Georgia from Dade County down to Haralson and Paulding counties and over to Fannin and Gilmer counties.
Dalton City Council member Tyree Goodlett serves as GMA District 1 president.
"We've never had this meeting in Dalton before, and as the president of District 1 I thought it was important to bring it here," Goodlett said. "I thought it was a good opportunity to get people into our city and show them the good things that are going on here."
Tuesday's meeting was the seventh of the GMA's district meetings this year.
"We just completed the (state) General Assembly session," said Jim Thornton, GMA director of governmental relations. "Each year, after the end of the session, we do 12 listening sessions across the state. We go to each region of Georgia and we talk to the mayors, city council members and city managers to tell them about what happened during the session and listen to them about their concerns to help us formulate our policies for next year's session."
Thornton said many of the city officials they have talked to so far are concerned about housing availability.
"It varies a little bit from place to place," he said. "It could be single-family housing, multi-family housing, low-income housing, workforce housing. We are hearing slightly different things wherever we go, but we are hearing a lot about housing."
Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker said Dalton faces some of the same issues that other cities are facing.
"We are working very hard with Believe Greater Dalton and the Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority to increase housing opportunities," Parker said. "We are happy to see a lot of housing, both multi-family housing and single-family housing, under development, not just in the city of Dalton but in Whitfield County."
GMA CEO Larry Hanson said association officials are also hearing concerns about public safety.
"Attracting and keeping law enforcement officers is an issue across the state," he said. "We've been trying to facilitate discussion on that, sharing of ideas, what's working and what isn't working."
Parker said the Dalton Police Department is "currently down about eight officers" from the roughly 90 positions that are funded.
"Again, that's something we are working on and putting a lot of effort into addressing," he said. "But we have lost officers to the private sector, to other agencies."
Dalton Mayor David Pennington said he was very happy for the city to host the GMA.
"This will give us an opportunity to share ideas with elected officials from other cities in our region," he said.
