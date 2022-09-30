Mary Caitlin Smith had been around nursing her whole life. She was raised by nurses. She was friends with children whose parents were nurses. and she knew that one day when she grew up, she would become a nurse, too.
Smith is a Rocky Face resident who has lived in the Dalton area her whole life, graduated from Northwest Whitfield High School in 2005, began her career at Hamilton Medical Center working in medical records and later went on to earn her nursing degree from Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Her first nursing job was on the respiratory/pediatric floor at Hamilton in 2015. A few years later, she transitioned to surgical intensive care and later medical intensive care.
“I came from a family that worked primarily in health care,” Smith said. “My mother, aunt and grandmother were all nurses. Additionally, I also had another grandmother and aunt that worked in the hospital setting as well. All of my relatives that worked in health care grew up in Dalton, just like myself, and they all were employed by Hamilton Medical Center.”
Smith’s compassion for her patients and dedication to her work are hallmarks of who she is, according to those who know her. Driven by excellence, she has always been a hard worker who is dedicated to her profession, works well with her team, and will passionately advocate for her patients, said Brandy Salazar, a clinical resource nurse who recommended Smith for a recent award.
During the pandemic, Smith has worked in the ICU, frequently putting in multiple overtime shifts and extended hours to provide care. Often, that meant additional time away from her family. In a written commendation Salazar penned last year, she described Smith’s efforts.
“COVID changed things drastically for our community,” Salazar wrote. “We have had patients dying alone or with family members Facetiming during terminal extubations. It has really been a lot emotionally for everyone involved. Recently in MICU, we had two patients that were married that were both at the end of life. Mary Caitlin prepared the wife for transport and pulled her bed in the room with the husband, put their beds side by side so that they could both pass peacefully together. During the most difficult time, Mary Caitlin made it a priority for this couple to spend their last moments together.”
The job comes with its share of challenges, and sometimes heartbreak.
“Every once in a while you will get that really critical patient,” Smith said. “Then despite every effort our critical care team does, we still do not succeed.”
As Smith has worked through the pandemic, she has been struck by the outpouring of support and love from the community. Receiving cards, gift baskets and other kinds of encouragement during a difficult time means a lot, she said.
And Smith would not be where she is today without strong mentors, including Maria Deal, an ICU nurse who was her preceptor as she transitioned to her ICU role. Smith hopes to continue her education – following in Deal’s footsteps – one day as well.
When Smith was a little girl, she spent her summers with her mother’s mother, whom everyone called “Nana.” During the school year, she would watch her mother get ready for work every morning before school.
“She always wore the cleanest white uniforms and the most perfect hair bun,” Smith recalled.
When her grandmother retired from nursing at Hamilton Medical Center, she began watching children in her home. Most of those in her care had parents who worked as nurses at the hospital.
Smith began her career working in medical records, went back to college to become a phlebotomist, and worked in the laboratory for seven years. Later, she obtained a nursing degree from Georgia Northwestern Technical College and became a registered nurse. Additionally, her grandmother provided childcare in her home, and most of their parents were nurses at Hamilton. “One of those nurses was Terri Brown who gave me my first job as a new nurse,” Smith said. Even then, Smith knew she would eventually want to become an intensive care nurse, but she wanted to first gain experience and expertise. Today, she said the most enjoyable aspect of her job is meeting people and making a difference in the lives of so many in the growing Dalton community.
“I feel that growing up in Dalton my entire life that I am always caring for someone that I know or that knows my family,” she added. “In the medical intensive care unit, we do see the sickest of the sick in the area, and it’s always uplifting when we succeed at making our patients better.”
Smith and her husband, Timothy, have four sons and are expecting a daughter this summer. Outside of work, Smith enjoys long-distance running, other types of exercise, reading, traveling and spending time with her children.
