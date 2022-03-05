Frederick "Chip" Howalt III said he has known and done business with many of the men and women in the Junior Achievement of Northwest Georgia Business Hall of Fame.
"These are some real giants," he said. "I admire and respect what they have done professionally and for this community, and it's an honor to be included with them."
Thursday night, Howalt, president and chief operating officer of Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., was inducted into that Hall of Fame during the Junior Achievement of Northwest Georgia's banquet at the Dalton Convention Center. It was the first time since 2020 that Junior Achievement had held the banquet. The 2021 banquet was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This banquet not only honors some of the local business community's leading lights, it's also one of our major fundraisers," said Anna Adamson, director of development for Junior Achievement of Northwest Georgia. "It helps us provide the many programs we do for young people."
Junior Achievement of Northwest Georgia provides programs in financial literacy and entrepreneurship for students across Northwest Georgia.
The Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton, which opened last year on the campus of Hammond Creek Middle School, provides middle school students with experiences in prototypes of local businesses and allows them to meet volunteers who share their real-world knowledge and perspective. It projects that 13,000 students a year from Northwest Georgia will pass through its doors.
"Junior Achievement is very important," said Howalt. "It trains our next generation of business leaders. I expect that one day some of the students it is serving will be in this Hall of Fame, and I'm honored to be a part of helping Junior Achievement do its job."
A native of Dalton, Howalt graduated from Baylor School in Chattanooga, earned a bachelor's degree from Boston University and graduated from the Massachusetts School of Law. In 1995 he started at Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., a company founded by his father in 1951 to provide latex backing for the rug and carpet industry. Textile Rubber & Chemical is still headquartered in Dalton but has grown to be a global company serving many industries, with "manufacturing and distribution facilities around the world," according to the company's website.
Howalt became vice president of the company in 2001 and president and chief operating officer in 2004. He has served on the boards of a number of area companies and organizations including Baylor School, the Carpet and Rug Institute, the Dalton State Foundation and First Bank of Dalton.
The banquet also honored Dalton City Council member Annalee Harlan as Junior Achievement's Rising Star of the Year.
Harlan was recognized for her leadership in the city's efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, spearheading the effort to provide drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations at the Dalton Convention Center, and she led the effort that made Dalton the first city in Georgia to provide the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.
"I feel like I'm accepting this award on behalf of the city," she said. "This really was a team effort in which numerous people played a part."
In her speech, Harlan cited the support of her fellow City Council members as well as the work of Fire Chief Todd Pangle, City Administrator Andrew Parker, former city administrator Jason Parker and the numerous city employees who volunteered to work at Hamilton Medical Center at the height of the pandemic in 2021 to relieve some of the burden on hospital employees.
"It's in our nature in Dalton to be entrepreneurial, to be mission minded, to get things done," she said.
A fourth-generation Daltonian, Harlan has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Bryan College. She worked for 12 years as a paramedic before starting a healthcare services company, North Georgia Community Hospice, in 2017.
She is the granddaughter of the late Jack Bandy, who was part of the first class of inductees into the Junior Achievement of Northwest Georgia Business Hall of Fame for his role in the early days of the carpet industry and as a co-founder of Coronet Industries.
Jack Bandy's mother, the late Dicksie Bradley Bandy, is also a member of the Hall of Fame. Her early bedspread businesses are said to have been a precursor to the carpet industry.
