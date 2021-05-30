If you feel safer riding on Whitfield County Transit Service buses these days, you can thank Jeff Howard.
During the recent COVID-19 pandemic while the transit service was struggling to increase ridership numbers, Howard created and implemented cost-effective, clear barrier shields between the passenger seats.
“Jeff’s creative ability and ingenuity helped improve the ability to carry more passengers on our vehicles, increased productivity, and decreased departmental cost related to our fuel/mileage and passenger ratio,” said Transit Director Diane Franklin.
For his above-and-beyond performance, Howard was chosen as Whitfield County Employee of the Month for March.
“Jeff’s creation is in place on all of the Whitfield County Transit buses,” Franklin said, “at a fraction of the cost of the alternative that was being offered through the Bus Center of Atlanta.”
Adding the clear barriers enabled ridership to increase 50%, while also reducing operational costs for the department.
“Jeff is continuously working on the best practices while performing his job duties such as running his daily route in the most efficient way possible and showing compassion towards clients and coworkers daily,” Franklin said.
An employee at Whitfield Transit for three years, Howard “has consistently shown his devotion to our department by performing his job duties in an unselfish and courteous manner,” Franklin said.
While his main job is driving a bus, Howard doesn’t hesitate to fill in when needed in dispatch and the maintenance department, according to Franklin.
“Jeff has a positive attitude toward his coworkers and citizens every day he performs his job duties,” Franklin said. “He is one of our employees that is looked upon as an example and truly puts the needs of others before his own.”
Franklin said Howard’s extensive knowledge of county roads and his previous work history in the vehicle industry mechanically “set him apart as an exceptional and versatile employee.”
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Howard is an active member and deacon of Liberty Baptist Church.
To give local residents an opportunity to learn more about him, Howard filled out the following questionnaire.
What do you like the most about your department, team or role? Serving the community.
Most successful project you and your team completed? Installing protective barriers in the buses to maximize seating capacity while keeping passengers safe.
What advice would you give to a new person starting on your team? Never forget who you really work for and always treat people with kindness and respect.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant or activity: Los Pablos.
You may be surprised to learn that I: Listen to classical music to relax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.