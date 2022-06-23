Sherman Howze, head certified athletic trainer for Hamilton Sports Medicine, recently received the Champ Baker Jr. Young Professional Leadership Award.
The Georgia Athletic Trainers’ Association award was created in 2018 to recognize young professional athletic trainers in the state who demonstrate leadership and a passion for the athletic training profession. The purpose of this award is to recognize and contribute to the continuing education and leadership development of young professional athletic trainers.
“Sherman is one of the best athletic trainers I have had the privilege to work with,” said Ryan Bonanno, Hamilton Sports Medicine manager. “He is kind, caring and driven to help people.”
Baker, an orthopedic surgeon, was renowned nationally and internationally for his expertise in sports medicine. He passed away in 2022.
