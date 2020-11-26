Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

From left, Natalie Johnson, an associate professor of criminal justice at Dalton State College who teaches multiple courses on human trafficking; Corey Creek, the panel's student representative and a passionate advocate for raising awareness about human trafficking; Brandon Bell, chief of the department of community supervision at Dalton State and a member of a statewide human trafficking task force; and Debbie Crumbly, executive director of End Slavery Georgia, discuss human trafficking recently inside the Goodroe Auditorium on the Dalton State campus.