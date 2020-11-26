Human trafficking is more common than most believe, traffickers often blend in seamlessly with society, and the insatiable desire for sex — including illicit sex — has made sex trafficking a lucrative endeavor, according to members of a panel recently at Dalton State College.
"It's simple economics, supply and demand," said Natalie Johnson, an associate professor of criminal justice at the college who teaches multiple courses on human trafficking. "It there was no demand, there would be no need for the supply" of trafficking victims.
"Demand fuels supply," said Brandon Bell, chief of the department of community supervision at the college and a member of a statewide human trafficking task force. "That's why we go after the consumers."
When traffickers advertise the possibility of sex with a child or adolescent, "you can't even keep up" with the number of phone calls that flood in from individuals interested, Bell said. "It'll fry your phone."
The average sex trafficker "is making $33,000 per week, tax free," so it's a profitable — albeit immoral and illegal — business, said Debbie Crumbly, executive director of End Slavery Georgia, an organization with a mission of rescuing, restoring and rebuilding survivors of sex trafficking, as well as combating the crime. "That's part of (the attraction) right there."
"It's a much bigger problem than anyone wants to give it credit for," and the greater Atlanta area, which includes Dalton and Whitfield County, is in the top 14 worldwide for sex trafficking locations, Bell said. "This happens here," not just in the city of Atlanta, and offenders are "anybody and everybody."
"You can't identify these offenders, because they can be anyone," from teachers and coaches to clergy and cops, he added. "They are masters of wearing masks and getting into positions of trust."
They "don't have a certain look, but they do have certain obsessions," said Crumbly.
Traffickers rarely take unsuspecting victims by force, like in the Liam Neeson film "Taken," but, rather, they approach prospects as friends offering assistance, like modeling contracts, often via social media, Johnson said, noting, "Traffickers are very manipulative."
Those with little or no money, those with a history of prior sexual abuse and individuals with limited education are most susceptible to being trafficked, said Corey Creek, the panel's student representative and a passionate advocate for raising awareness about human trafficking. Traffickers find "a vulnerable spot and exploit the heck out of it."
Runaways and "throwaways" — those cast out of their homes by their parents — are also at high risk, said Creek, who is enrolled in Johnson's sex trafficking course and completed her labor/organ trafficking class this summer. Throwaways are often members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex and asexual or allied (LGBTQIA) community, as parents reject their lifestyles, but not exclusively.
For example, "I had a student kicked out of the house because her boyfriend is Black," Johnson said. "Yes, this still happens."
And once youth are on the street, they can become quick prey for predators, Bell said. The majority are picked up by traffickers "within the first 72 hours."
Sex trafficking "is everywhere, (and) one of the things we're seeing, which was eye-opening to me, is second- and third-generation victims of sex trafficking," said Crumbly, a nurse who was part of the founding group four years ago that established End Slavery Georgia in Rome. "We work with males and females who have no idea they're being trafficked or were trafficked."
These cases can be tricky for law enforcement, as "victims don't always view themselves as victims," Bell said. "They've been completely groomed so they sympathize and even defend the offender."
They're also frequently dependent on the offender, which is a cunning tactic of the latter to keep the former "ensnared," he said. Often, that dependency includes traffickers getting their victims addicted to drugs.
Threats of violence, or actual violence, can be employed by traffickers to prevent victims from fleeing, so "it's a credible fear that keeps them there," said Johnson, who has a doctorate in sociology. Individuals induced to perform sex via fraud, force or coercion are considered victims of sex trafficking, and "it does happen here, in our backyards."
Females will sometimes approach other females, attempting to lure them into eventual sex trafficking, Bell said. In some instances, a female has worked her way up in an organization, so she no longer has to engage in commercial sex, but instead recruits new victims, as "girls tend to trust other girls" more than strange men.
It's important to note, however, that males are also trafficked, not only females, Bell said. Roughly 35% of sex trafficking victims are males, often males who are part of the LGBTQIA community.
Sex trafficking is "today's slavery," but "it's less visible, and it happens behind closed doors," Johnson said. There are a number of myths surrounding sex trafficking, including that transportation or movement are required, as "a person can be trafficked out of their own home."
Additionally, there's "no such thing as a 'child prostitute,' because children cannot give consent," she said. Instead, they are "children being prostituted, or prostituted children."
And exploitation of children has increased during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children roughly doubled from 6.3 million in the first half of 2019 to 12 million during the first six months of this year, according to the center. In 2019, the center responded to nearly 11,000 reports of possible child sex trafficking.
A culture that at times condones or even celebrates objectification of — and violence toward — women has only fanned the flames of sex trafficking, Johnson said. And with so many citizens with that mindset, it can be difficult to persuade juries to convict accused traffickers.
Defense attorneys paint victims as complicit, and that can be effective, Bell said. Furthermore, there's "frequently a lack of willing witnesses" in these cases, as well as a paucity of evidence, and victims themselves may harbor "inherent distrust of law enforcement."
The average age a victim becomes trafficked for the first time is 12-14, according to the Georgia Attorney General's Office, and, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline, sex trafficking is by far the most common type of human trafficking in Georgia.
The state has created the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion and Education (GRACE) Commission, which is comprised of public officials, law enforcement personnel, for-profit and nonprofit organization representatives, representatives from faith-based institutions and subject matter experts, all united "to tackle human trafficking, seek justice for victims and hold bad actors accountable," according to the state. Among its many efforts, the Grace Commission provides human trafficking awareness training.
The statewide human trafficking task force focuses on five main areas — vulnerability, recruitment, exploitation, withdrawal and reintegration — Bell said. Through his work on the task force, he's seen how social media so often is the opening salvo in communication that quickly turns illegitimate, which is why he urges parents to keep close watch on the accounts and activities of their children.
"Parents are important," he said. Become involved, and "draw the line."
"Traffickers rely on your ignorance to get away with their crimes," which is why everyone from parents to teachers to flight attendants to hotel clerks need to be aware of trafficking and its signs, Johnson said. Signals include physical evidence of abuse, avoiding eye contact, overly sexualized dress, branding tattoos, conflicting answers when questioned about personal details and withdrawn behavior, and a full list can be found at https://endslaveryga.org/recognize-the-signs.
Roughly 90% of sex trafficking victims were enrolled in school at the time they started to be trafficked, so teachers, counselors, social workers, etc., should be on the lookout, she said.
"Knowledge is power, and everyone should be trained on this, because you can make a difference: You could possibly save a life."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.