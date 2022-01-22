Humane Society volunteers rescue canine 'Thelma and Louise' after epic journey

"Thelma and Louise," of the canine variety, might have just well met their match.
Until beagle-mix lookalikes Asher and her daughter Opal were adopted on New Year’s Day, the pair had spent 547 consecutive days living in the canine wing of the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia. For much of that time, Opal’s twin sister, recently adopted and renamed Kirby, shared a spacious kennel, and all three were well taken care of by the no-kill shelter’s staff and some of its 120 volunteers.
But like "Thelma and Louise" of cinema fame, the two crafty females were set to begin a six-day odyssey that took three of the shelter’s volunteers, Peggy Manning, Pam Dixon and Karen Zanfardino, along for a very long ride.
It all began when Asher, about 4 years old, and Opal, nearly 2, were adopted by a couple living in Sandy Springs. Despite being in the confines of a fenced-in backyard, the two small, black-and-white hounds were able to find a way out — and get out they did.
“They were able to squeeze through the bars of the fence,” said Zanfardino, who said the escape happened just minutes after they were allowed into the enclosed backyard.
One of the owners, who was sitting on a set of stairs inside the fenced-in yard with the pair, didn’t realize immediately that the “gentle” but “terrified of people” dogs had disappeared. “Thelma and Louise” were just way too quick.
“My heart went from being so happy on Saturday, New Year’s Day, to being devastated on Sunday,” said Manning, who had longed for the dogs to find a “forever home” ever since the three dogs were rescued from under a house on June 19, 2020. Manning, who said she fell in love with the dogs on “day one,” ended up adopting one of the two daughters, Kirby, last fall, and was thrilled when Kirby’s mom and sister had also found a new home.
The Sandy Springs couple who adopted Asher and Opal notified the Humane Society immediately after the pair escaped, and by Sunday a search had begun. First Zanfardino, then Manning and later Dixon drove down separately to canvas the hilly Atlanta suburbs in hopes of finding the wily pups.
“When we first got there, I thought that the Atlanta suburbs would be flat and wooded,” said Zanfardino. “But there was a huge ridge, lots of fallen leaves, and almost every yard had a fence.”
The terrain made things a bit difficult, Zanfardino said, noting that trudging along the ridge in the rain left them with cold, wet feet and equally dampened spirits.
But determined to find their beloved dogs, Zanfardino, Manning and Dixon found ways to “spread the word.”
“That girl,” said Manning, pointing at Zanfardino, “stopped every postal worker, every FedEx driver, everybody walking on the street and everyone else she saw and told them what was going on.”
They distributed fliers and notified neighborhood Facebook groups, Manning noted, and by Monday sightings of the duo were being reported by residents who had captured images of Asher and Opal on their “ring” cams.
Others were enlisted to help as well. Dixon brought her 14-year-old grandson with her because these three female dogs tend to bark at men. They gambled on the notion that Kirby, Manning’s dog, would bark when she saw the teen-aged boy, increasing the chances that the other dogs would hear their daughter/sister and attempt to reunite.
“Dogs talk to each other, and beagles bark a lot,” said Manning. “Right after we got there, Kirby did start barking and the other two answered back. So we knew they were around.”
But Asher and Opal were not to be found that day, and all three volunteers returned to Dalton knowing they would have to delay the search until Wednesday.
“We didn’t plan to go on Tuesday because of the cold, wet weather forecast,” said Dixon, noting that the “hardest part of leaving that day was knowing that the dogs would be hungry and scared that night.”
Instead, on Tuesday, the trio hatched a plan to bring the dogs’ large kennel, at that point sitting empty at the Humane Society, down to Sandy Springs on Wednesday in hopes of luring them in. When they arrived, they created a campsite in the adopters’ backyard, with the kennel and a tent surrounded by two lounge chairs. They also brought sleeping bags, blankets, gloves, hats and coats, in case they had to spend the night.
With frequent reports of sightings and occasional periods of familiar barking, Manning, Dixon and Zanfardino were hopeful they would get the dogs back. They left trails of dog nuggets, treats that Asher, Opal and Kirby had enjoyed during their kennel days, scattered throughout the woods leading to their “campsite” outside the fenced backyard of the adopters.
They concocted a scheme to “trap” them, with Manning positioned on one side of the tent, Zanfardino on the other, and Dixon waiting inside.
Wednesday night passed uneventfully, except for periods of high alert when Zanfardino and Manning, smothered in blankets in their lounge chairs in the 30-degree temps, thought they heard rustling nearby.
Bad weather on Thursday afternoon and night delayed the search again, but on Friday the trio returned to Sandy Springs, concerned that Asher and Opal would be even hungrier and even more terrified as the days wore on.
“God lined everything up that night, though,” said Zanfardino. “He really did.”
Hot, smelly chicken, liverwurst and nugget treats were used as bait to bring the mother and daughter closer to the “trap.” It worked.
“Opal came up to the plate and Karen grabbed her leash,” said Dixon. “Then Asher came up towards Kirby.”
“Then Pam literally dove in and grabbed both leashes and held on for life,” added Zanfardino. “She was Superwoman.”
“It was pandemonium,” laughed Dixon.
By around 10 on Friday night, their mission was almost complete. Manning, Zanfardino and Dixon loaded the three girls into Manning’s car and began the trek home.
“I stopped at McDonald's and got them each a hamburger,” Manning said. “And then we drove them back to Dalton and back to the home they know so well.”
Because Asher and Opal are so terrified of most people and are so closely bonded, they are likely to remain at the Humane Society facility in Dalton for the foreseeable future.
“I think in some ways they wanted to be caught,” said Manning, noting that the girls seemed happy to be back home.
Manning admits to a whirlwind of emotions regarding the events of that week, ranging from euphoria when they were adopted, despair when they escaped, and relief and gratitude upon their return.
“My heart feels so full and so blessed because they’re back and they’re safe. They get two meals a day, playtime outside, treats, and lots of love.”
And as for the three volunteers, who knew each other only slightly before this event, the five-day quest to bring Asher and Opal home was life-changing.
“We’re bonded for life,” Manning said.
