Hundreds of Christmas trees recycled in Dalton and Whitfield

Dalton and Whitfield County residents started 2020 off right by recycling natural Christmas trees and electronics.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's Annual Bring One for the Chipper Event was held on Jan. 4 at the Home Depot at 875 Shugart Road and though the weather started off cold and rainy it did not deter residents from doing the right thing.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful volunteers, Whitfield County Public Works and Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority employees were on site to collect natural trees and electronics for recycling. After recycling, participants were able to grab a free seedling or vegetable seed packets.
Exactly 100 trees were recycled and 3,243 pounds of electronics were recycled. After the event, Dalton Public Works and the Solid Waste Authority continued to collect trees for recycling for free and collected an extra 201 trees for recycling. The mulch from these trees will be used for beautification across the county throughout the year.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful thanks all of the residents who participated and took the extra time to recycle.
Thank you to the following event sponsors and organizers: Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, Whitfield County Public Works, Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority and Home Depot.
For more information, visit Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful online at www.keep daltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org.
