Hutchison named June Employee of the Month

When Whitfield County residents see a “Road Construction Ahead” sign, they can rest assured that Gary Hutchison of the county’s Engineering Department is on the job helping to make sure the projects are done the right way.
“Gary tracks material quantities throughout our road projects,” said County Engineer Kent Benson, “spotting trends before they become problems, and therefore minimizing change orders or overruns if possible. He represents Whitfield County well by protecting our tax dollars and making sure the citizens get a good road that will last for years to come.”
For his efforts, Hutchison was successfully nominated by Benson as Whitfield County Employee of the Month for June.
“Gary has gone above and beyond to help our department during a time when we are down one employee,” Benson said on his nomination form. “He has taken on mapping responsibilities for a flood study in addition to his inspection and testing duties on three road projects simultaneously, while also performing his share of erosion control inspections around the county. He is always willing to work late or on weekends if the job requires it. He is also not afraid to have difficult conversations that are sometimes necessary on construction projects in order to make sure the work is done right and on time.”
Benson called Hutchison “a very versatile employee who is always willing to help not only others within the Engineering Department, but other departments as well,” noting that he has even driven buses for the Transit Department. “Gary has never met a stranger,” Benson said, “and is well liked on the job.”
Hutchison serves as lead construction inspector, which requires training and certification on the operation and storage of a nuclear density gauge used to determine the density of a compacted material. The storage of this unit is certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Hutchison manages renewals of these certifications.
To help Whitfield County residents get to know him better, Hutchison filled out the following fun questionnaire.
Job title: ES&PC (Erosion Sedimentation & Pollution Control) and construction inspector.
Time with the county: 14 years.
Where I went to high school: Durand (Illinois) High School.
My role as a county employee: I do site inspections, quality control and materials testing, pay item reports, assist the public, and other duties as assigned by the county engineer and stormwater coordinator.
What keeps my job interesting: The people I meet.
What gives me a sense of accomplishment on the job: When a new road project opens to traffic.
The most important thing I’ve done on the job: Helping to keep the SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) road projects in under budget.
Where I grew up: Durand, Illinois.
Spouse and children: Wife, Tammie; son, Terry; daughter, Leanne; granddaughters, Aislynn, Viridis, Vaeda and Violetta.
After work, I enjoy: Relaxing.
Community activities: Church.
Hobbies: Riding my Harley.
Favorite TV show: "Law & Order."
Favorite movie: "The Outlaw Josey Wales."
Favorite actor: Clint Eastwood.
Favorite sports team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite meal: Steak.
Favorite singer: B.B. King.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant: McDonald’s (Glenwood Avenue).
Favorite Whitfield County event: I used to enjoy the cruise-in downtown.
You can pick four people to have dinner with (anyone from any time in history) — who are your four people and why? Jesus Christ. Need I say why. No others, I would want him all to myself.
I’m most proud of: The changes I’ve made in my lifestyle.
Cats or dogs? No preference.
Cake or pie? Pie.
Cornbread or rolls? Depends.
Favorite car: 1969 Camaro.
Host or be hosted? Be hosted.
Early riser or sleep in: Early riser.
Favorite vacation ever: Spring break 1977.
Best teacher I ever had and why? Donald Lamm (industrial arts). He taught me so many things that I still use today.
Pet peeve: Waiting.
If I’ve learned one thing in life, it’s: Honesty is the best policy.
Who has had the most impact on my life: My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
What’s left on my bucket list: I did pretty much anything I wanted to do for 30 years. So no bucket list.
If I could have been in any profession of my choosing, I would have been: A farmer.
If I could have two wishes, they would be: An end to COVID-19 and two more wishes.
You’d be surprised to learn that I: Am not from around here. LOL.
The best advice I ever got: You need to get saved.
Anything else you’d like to say: I believe all my coworkers in the Engineering Department deserve this as much or more than I do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.