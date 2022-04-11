Crews will repair a portion of the I-75 bridge over Peavine Creek in Catoosa County on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The repairs will close one southbound right lane. The work will be done weather permitting.
Drivers are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
Call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.