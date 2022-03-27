Crews will make repairs to the I-75 bridge over Swamp Creek in Whitfield County Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. causing various lane closures, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The work will be done weather permitting.
Scheduled lane closures are:
• Tuesday: The northbound right and center lanes are closed between mileposts 326 and 328.
• Wednesday: The southbound right lane is closed between mileposts 326 and 328.
• Thursday: The southbound left lane is closed between mileposts 326 and 328.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.