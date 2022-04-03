Crews will repair a part of the I-75 bridge over Peavine Creek in Catoosa County beginning Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The right southbound lane will be closed on Tuesday. Crews will close the left southbound lane once the right lane maintenance is complete.
Drivers should expect delays. The work will be done weather permitting.
Drivers are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
