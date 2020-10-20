I-75 exit closure expected to cause delays

Weather permitting, I-75 North exit 2 in Tennessee to I-24 West will be closed Oct. 23-25 for construction. The exit closure is expected to cause delays northbound from Georgia into Tennessee. The closure is expected to begin on Friday, Oct. 23, at 9 p.m. and continue through Monday, Oct. 26, at 6 a.m.
Detour: Traffic to I-24 West will continue on I-75 North to Exit 3A/State Route 320 (East/East Brainerd Road), then return to I-75 South/I-24 West.
