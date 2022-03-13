Crews will upgrade the overhead signs along I-75 Monday, March 13, through Sunday, March 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly between mileposts 320 (Gordon County, Hill City Road) and 333 (Dalton, Walnut Avenue), according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The work will close portions of the right northbound lane each night as crews progress north.
Exit ramps will not be affected. The work will be done weather permitting
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.