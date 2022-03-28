Crews are upgrading signage on I-75 in Whitfield County Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. causing the right northbound lane to be closed between Exit 333 (Walnut Avenue) and Exit 341 (State Route 201), according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The work will be done weather permitting.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
