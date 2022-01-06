Levi Douglas is "a miracle, and I don't use that term lightly," said his mother, Lindsay.
Due to a heart defect, Lindsay and her husband Brad were told Levi likely wouldn't "walk, talk or eat on his own," but, instead, "here he is" at New Hope Elementary School "learning like he's supposed to and getting to play basketball," Lindsay said. "Science can look gloomy, but the Lord still works miracles."
Simply being out on a basketball court would be extraordinary enough, but Levi won his grade's Hoops for Heart Hotshot contest last year as a second-grader, just as he did as a kindergartner. The American Heart Association sponsors the annual contest and awards prizes to students through its Kids Heart Challenge, formerly known as Jump Rope for Heart.
"I was excited and happy" to win, especially because he received a basketball as an award for his triumph, said Levi, now in the third grade. Basketball "is my favorite sport," and he likes to model his shooting after his favorite player, the Golden State Warriors' prolific outside sniper Steph Curry.
"I started shooting when I was 4 on a small (hoop with) a Steph Curry basketball" and built up to a regulation-height basket, he said. "I want to play basketball my whole life."
"We're very involved with the American Heart Association as a family, so for him to win this is so cool," said Lindsay Douglas, a work-based learning coordinator for Whitfield County Schools based at Coahulla Creek High School. "We sell T-shirts every year in the community and donate (proceeds) to the American Heart Association."
Levi is "happy and proud when we all wear the shirts," he said. He's also grateful to the American Heart Association, and he hopes others donate to the cause.
The Douglas family has long been associated with the American Heart Association, and "they've helped us so much," said Terran Anderson, Chattanooga-area community impact director and communications specialist. "It's a great ongoing relationship."
Additionally, Levi was recently chosen as a Heart Hero for the American Heart Association, and his photo is going on promotional products that are being sent all over the country, as well as the national American Heart Association website, according to Kris Horsley, communications specialist for Whitfield County Schools. To apply, he submitted a video of himself telling his story.
In addition to sharing their own experiences, the Douglas family has connected the American Heart Association with others who have heart defects, so those tales can be told, Anderson said.
"Congenital heart defects are the number one birth defect among children, and we can shed a light on that."
As part of Heart Month each February, New Hope's physical education classes compete in jumping rope and shooting hoops, with students able to select their preference, said Stacy Pardee, New Hope's physical education teacher. As part of the competition, students raise money for the American Heart Association, and "we (collected) more than $4,000 (in 2021), a great number."
Students at the school are well aware of the American Heart Association and its work, because they also view a video about Levi's story, Pardee said.
"They think it's amazing Levi can do all this with everything he's been through."
Levi hopes his classmates learn from his experiences.
"Be kind, be helpful and be brave," he said. "I have to be brave."
He "has such a great attitude, (as does) the whole family," Anderson said. "They are an example of how to take a situation you don't necessarily want to be in but turn that around to benefit other families and the community."
Levi "always does a great job, and he never lets anything hold him back," said Pardee, who also has him in her basketball skills class outside of school. "He's always happy, full of energy, and he has great sportsmanship, too."
Levi, who was the honoree at 2016's Dalton Heart Ball, which raises money for the American Heart Association, "loves to play basketball, and he's getting stronger, gaining upper-body strength," said his mother. "He's overcome so much, and we're just so excited."
Though Levi's older brothers Will and Tyler have no heart issues, and "nobody on either side of our family has a heart defect, we knew before (Levi) was born he had a heart defect called transposition of the great arteries," his mother said. "He had open-heart surgery when he was seven days old."
With this defect, the main pulmonary artery and the aorta are switched in position, or “transposed," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only about 1,100 babies are born with this condition each year in the U.S.
"Those were some dark days, but our faith is really strong," Lindsay Douglas said. Because of research advances led by the American Heart Association, doctors were able to save Levi, "a miracle from the Lord."
It "can be hard to quantify what millions of dollars of research looks like, but we can put a face to that with (individuals like Levi)," Anderson said. "This is why you fund research, so (doctors) have access to the best information."
"Levi survived because of American Heart Association research and the education of doctors," she added. "A generation ago, he would not have survived."
To learn more about the American Heart Association, donate or volunteer, visit heart.org.
Following his initial surgery, scar tissue built up in Levi's left coronary artery so "not one drop of blood was pumping through it, but, somehow, his body created vessels you and I don't have to compensate for the blockage," his mother said. "If that hadn't happened, he would've just dropped (dead), and that would have been it."
Instead, doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta performed surgery on the 4-year-old, cleaning out the scar tissue and patching it with tissue from his body, she said.
"He's had nothing but great checkups for (several) years, and we're really optimistic the issue has been fixed."
"We've received (multiple) miracles, and we're looking forward to seeing how his life plays out," she said. "The Lord has great plans for him."
