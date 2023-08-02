Dalton Public Schools, Dalton State College and the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce came together for the fourth annual IDEA Entrepreneurship Camp, aimed at nurturing young business minds.
Forty middle school students gathered at Dalton State’s Wright School of Business for an intensive two-day experience. With a $100 budget, they developed lemonade stand businesses from scratch. Participants explored critical entrepreneurial concepts throughout the camp, including identifying target markets, crafting effective marketing strategies and creating comprehensive business plans.
Their enthusiasm and ingenuity were palpable as they set up eye-catching storefronts and concocted unique lemonade recipes. The camp concluded with a vibrant Summer Fest, where proud parents, community members and educators joined in the festivities.
Not only did the young entrepreneurs learn valuable skills, they donated their collective revenue to support the local community. The teams earned a total of $642.87 and donated their proceeds to the Humane Society and RossWoods Adult Day Services.
