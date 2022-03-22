For Danielle Poole, Dalton was supposed to be a brief stop on her drive from her home in Fox Lake, Illinois, to Florida. But that brief stop turned into a three-week stay when her dog Leo escaped from a hotel room, and almost five months of thinking about Dalton every day until local searchers reunited Poole with Leo last week.
“It was Oct. 30,” she said. “My mom and I were driving to Florida. Dalton was about the halfway point, and we decided to stop for the night at the Quality Inn. We pulled in, got out and checked in and went to a nearby restaurant. We had been there no more than 15 minutes when Leo was able to get himself out of the hotel room.”
Leo is a 10-year-old collie-German shepherd mix that Poole describes as her best friend.
Poole had just sat down in a restaurant when she saw Leo running across College Drive.
“I jumped up and ran outside so quickly I left everything behind — my phone, my wallet, everything — on the table,” she said. “But he was gone by the time I got there.”
But she continued to look.
“We got there at 7 (p.m.),” she said. “We didn’t call it a night until 5 in the morning. My mom and I stayed there for two weeks looking for him, and my dad came down and joined us for a third week. We put out about 500 fliers. We put up signs. I contacted every local shelter within 30 miles. I posted on Facebook on all the lost dog pages and groups.”
That’s how she met Dalton residents Mary Dennard and Karen Rogers.
“They helped me so much while I was there,” Poole said.
But eventually, Poole had to go back home.
“I was inconsolable,” she said. “I was broken.”
But Karen and Mary continued the search for Leo.
“We hooked up with Lost Pet Recovery, a volunteer group from the Atlanta-Acworth area,” Rogers said. “They were the ones who guided us and told us what needed to be done. We did yard signs, fliers. We were looking. When we got a sighting, we would go out and verify if it was him. If it was, we’d put out food stations (with trail cameras). I can’t recall how many times we did that. We were working on this daily. At one time, we had nine food stations with cameras out.”
They watched as Leo slowly made circles around the mountain.
“He was a skittish dog,” she said. “If someone called to him or he saw them looking at him, he would get spooked and move on. What we wanted to do was get him to come back to one of our food stations and feel comfortable there and keep coming back. Once he started coming back, we would set out a trap.”
Rogers said they started getting sightings of Leo in the Crider Road area of Rocky Face two weeks ago, so they put out cameras and traps in the area. On March 14, Leo stepped into one of the traps and Rogers was quickly there. She said he was frightened at first, but she put Poole on the phone with him and he quickly calmed down.
“I was just sobbing, but when he heard my voice, he stopped growling and laid down and let them start petting him,” Poole said.
Poole had been so certain they were going to find Leo that she and her best friend Amanda Miessler were already driving to Dalton when the call came.
When Poole arrived, she said “the entire team that was helping us was there.”
“When he saw me, his tail started wagging slowly, and then it got faster,” she said. “I sat down, and he ran over and started dancing and pushing me with his paws and then he sat down on me. It was like he was saying ‘I got you, and you can’t get up and you aren’t going anywhere.’”
Poole said that a veterinarian has examined Leo and said “It’s not as bad as it could have been.”
“His breed ranges 70 to 80 pounds,” Poole said. “He was 56 pounds. He was very skinny. His fur hides it, so in photos, he looks great. But when you touch him, you feel every bone.”
She said Leo is on his way to recovery now.
