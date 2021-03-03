'I'm happy we can help them': Roan School raises funds for City of Refuge Dalton

Roan School raised more than $300 through a school service project, money that will "make a big difference in a lot of lives" of those who utilize City of Refuge Dalton's food pantry, said the nonprofit's director of operations.
"We're very honored, excited and thankful," said Van Smith. Due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, "there's been a lot of need (for food), and we heard from multiple families who told us 'If not for food from City of Refuge, we wouldn't have made it.'"
January's Martin Luther King Jr. holiday served as the kickoff for the school service project (Coins for Cans), said Wendy Houston, Roan's media center clerk. "Because of COVID-19, we can't all go do a day of service together, but we can do this fundraiser for City of Refuge (where) we know there is a need."
Roan Ambassadors, students who act as leaders in the school, were catalysts for the fundraising effort, educating classmates on the value of the project and creating posters to raise awareness, Houston said. The school collected $301 in loose change, coins, etc., for the food pantry.
"It's important, because there are many who don't have food who really need it," said Noah Morquecho, a fifth-grade Roan Ambassador. "It makes me sad, that there are people who don't have enough to eat, but I'm happy we can help them."
Fellow fifth-grader and Roan Ambassador Lulu Maldonado has seen those in need of food.
"Where I live there are a lot of people who need food," so her family often prepares plates for those individuals, she said. "I feel really bad for them."
Maldonado not only has enough food, but she generally can pick what she likes to eat, she said. Others, though, either have nothing, or "they have to eat what they don't like just to survive."
Maldonado emphasized to her classmates that any money they could donate would be appreciated; it didn't have to be a large sum, she said. "Every penny counts."
Students took that lesson to heart, as "even our (youngest students) brought in little baggies (of change)," Houston said. "You'd think the older ones would be more likely to remember, but it was everyone."
"They remembered, and they were so excited," said Amy Sherman, the school's media specialist. "They sacrificed," with several students saying "This is my ice cream money" as they donated.
Tying the service project to Martin Luther King Jr. Day lessons made an impact on students, and "we know some of our students (directly) benefit from" the City of Refuge Dalton food pantry, Sherman said. "We're proud of them" for raising this money.
City of Refuge Dalton, which provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a clothing store, education programs for children and adults, and hot meals, shifted to a mobile method of food delivery last year due to the pandemic, and "we sent out more than 250,000 meals," Smith said. "It worked extremely well, and we found a lot of need," particularly among "senior adults."
"We actually formed a new service for senior adults because of that, and we have about 100 senior adults on case management now," he said. "Someone goes every week to check on them, and we deliver food every two weeks."
The food pantry has continued mobile delivery while also opening for walk-ins each Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m., he said. "It's an honor to serve folks who sometimes seem to be forgotten."
"We're always in need of more (volunteer) packers and drivers, though," he said.
Anyone interested in learning more about City of Refuge Dalton, whether to donate, volunteer or access services, can do so online at cityofrefugedalton.org or by calling (706) 226-1301.
