Impact of technology on instruction can't be overstated, teachers say

Amanda Hawkins and Susan Jones, who taught math for decades for Dalton Public Schools and other systems, agree that upgrades to — and increased integration of — technology have made an incredible impact on instruction.
At Dalton's then-junior high, "we had one computer for all of the eighth-grade team to use, we had one phone in the hall — not a phone in every classroom — and attendance was taken in a record book," said Hawkins, who was a teacher for three decades, the last 28 years at Dalton Middle School and Dalton High School. "It was a different world back then."
When Jones started teaching in 1974, "we had those raised windows, no air conditioning, and wooden floors," she said with a laugh. "Now look where we are."
"We went from chalkboards to white boards and then, before you knew it, we had Smart Boards, which were mind-boggling to me," said Jones, who hasn't taught continuously since 1974 but is now in her 29th year as an educator. "You could do anything on them."
"It was all paper back then," said Jones, who technically retired at the end of the 2019-20 academic year but is a part-time teacher this year at Dalton Middle School. Grades were written by hand in a book, then calculated by teachers, but "everything is on computers, now."
Schools have moved away from textbooks, partly due to improvements in technology, but also because of shifts in education philosophy.
"We generate our own materials as teachers," which means it's absolutely essential teachers have depth of understanding of their subject, because there's no textbook as a lifeline, said Hawkins, who officially retired at the end of the 2019-20 academic year, her 23rd year at Dalton High School, but plans to substitute teach this year. In math, depth of comprehension, rather than "rote memorization," has become prized, but "you still need some of the memorization, so we can't let the pendulum swing too far the other way."
Textbooks once "drove instruction," but education is now about teaching to standards prescribed by the state, a shift that began around the turn of the century, said Jones, who joined Dalton Public Schools 14 years ago. Teachers meet in Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) to share ideas for curriculum rooted in those standards, and "we pull resources from all over, (so) it really is good."
And whereas a cacophonous classroom was once a telltale sign a teacher had lost control, that paradigm has flipped.
"It was very quiet in a classroom," because a teacher delivered instructions, and students "sat and did their work, (but now) it's unusual to pass a classroom without noise," Jones said. "It's good noise, though, with students interacting together and learning" in various ways.
Overall, "there's a good balance, now," Hawkins said. "It's been a great transition."
She does, however, worry about a drop in "accountability" among some students, who will simply blow off assignments, which was unheard of earlier in her career.
"It's definitely not universal, but it's a bad trend," Hawkins said. She's had students who went straight from school to a job they worked until 2 a.m., but they still finished their homework, because "they saw education as a tool, as a way to move their life forward," and because she's witnessed those efforts, "I'm not one for excuses" from other students who are in less trying circumstances.
Jones' hardscrabble background in Alabama makes her resistant to excuses, as well.
Jones "has been an institution" at the middle school, and her tough-but-fair methods have always produced positive results, said Lauri Johnson, the middle school's principal. "She has high expectations for student work and behavior."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.