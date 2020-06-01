Improvements coming to COVID-19 daily status report

Effective Tuesday, there will be several improvements to the COVID-19 Daily Status Report on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website. These changes are designed to make the dashboard more user-friendly while providing an accurate picture of COVID-19 in Georgia.
The changes to the Daily Status Report will include:
• Once daily updates at 3 p.m. to allow time to process and validate laboratory and case reports.
• Reordering the display of key summary metrics as follows: confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, ICU admissions.
• A breakdown of the total number of molecular (PCR) tests, the total number of serology tests and the number of positives and percentage of positives for each test type.
• Revised charts of key demographics that more clearly present data.
• Improved usability of charts, and refinements to labeling and supporting documentation of the data.
The department will regularly review and update features of the dashboard to improve data quality and accuracy.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.
For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
