With the exception of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat, which is likely headed to a runoff, incumbents and Republicans up and down the ballot saw victories in the state’s midterm election Nov. 8.
Trump-backed Republican Herschel Walker did not have the success of other Republican candidates and appears to be headed to a runoff with Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
As of 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, Warnock was leading Walker by more than 35,000 votes, or 49.42% of votes. Walker had 48.52% or just over 1.9 million. More than 80,000 ballots were cast for Libertarian Chase Oliver.
As of 9:24 a.m. on Wednesday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp held his seat by a margin of 300,000 votes over Democrat Stacey Abrams in their second gubernatorial faceoff. They were the Georgia governor candidates in 2018.
Like Kemp, fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger held his seat in the Secretary of State race. He held nearly a 10-point lead over Democrat and current state representative Bee Nguyen.
Republican Attorney General Chris Carr was reelected to his second term with nearly 52% of votes. Democrat challenger and state Sen. Jen Jordan was shy more than 200,000 votes of Carr.
Insurance Commissioner John King maintains his seat after receiving more than 54% or nearly 2.1 million votes. He was challenged by Democrat Janice Laws Robinson, who received nearly 1.8 million votes.
Richard Woods continues as the state school superintendent with more than 54% of votes. Alisha Thomas Searcy, a Democrat, was more than 327,000 votes shy.
Other incumbent wins include:
U.S. House, District 1
Earl “Buddy” Carter (R), incumbent - 59.17%
Wade Herring (D) - 40.83%
U.S. House, District 2
Chris West (R) - 44.95%
Sanford Bishop (D), incumbent - 55.05%
U.S. House, District 3
Drew Ferguson (R), incumbent - 68.76%
Val Almonord (D) - 31.24%
U.S. House, District 4
Johnathan Chavez (R) - 21.53%
Henry “Hank” Johnson Jr. (D), incumbent - 78.47%
U.S. House, District 5
Christian Zimm (R) - 17.53%
Nikema Williams (D), incumbent - 82.47%
U.S. House, District 7
Mark Gonslaves (R) - 38.97%
Much McBath (D), incumbent - 61.03%
U.S. House, District 8
Austin Scott (R), incumbent - 68.60%
Darrius Butler (D) - 31.40%
U.S. House, District 9
Andrew Clyde (R), incumbent - 72.37%
Michael “Mike” Ford (D) - 27.63%
U.S. House, District 11
Barry Loudermilk (R), incumbent - 62.69%
Antonio Daza (D) - 37.31%
U.S. House, District 12
Rick Allen (R), incumbent - 59.60%
Elizabeth “Liz” Johnson (D) - 40.4%
U.S. House, District 13
Caesar Gonzales (R) - 18.24%
David Scott (D), incumbent - 81.76%
U.S. House, District 14
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R), incumbent - 65.89%
Marcus Flowers (D) - 34.11%
Republicans in statewide races with open seats held large victories in the Georgia midterm election.
The lieutenant governor’s seat — which was open due to Republican Geoff Duncan’s decision not to seek reelection — will remain in the hands of Republicans. Trump-backed Burt Jones secured the seat with more than 51%, or nearly 200,000 more votes than Democrat challenger Charlie Bailey.
The open commissioner of agriculture seat was won by Republican Tyler Harper by nearly 8 points over Democrat Nakita Hemingway, who garnered more than 1.7 million votes. Harper has been in the state Senate since 2013.
Other Republican-won seats include:
Commission of Labor
Bruce Thomas (R) - 52.11%
William Boddie Jr. (D) - 45.31%
Emily Anderson (L) - 2.59%
U.S. House, District 6
Rich McCormick (R) - 62.42%
Bob Christian (D) - 37.58%
U.S. House, District 10
Mike Collins (R) - 64.53%
Tabitha Johnson-Green (D) - 35.47%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.