From the battlefield in Baghdad to a college campus in Columbus, Georgia, John Fuchko knows about being a leader.
And in June, Fuchko brought his leadership capabilities to Dalton State College as interim president following the retirement of Margaret Venable, who had served as president of DSC for eight-and-a-half years.
Serving in the Georgia Army National Guard for more than two decades, Fuchko experienced two tours in Iraq and currently holds the rank of colonel along with his duties as the commander of the 122nd Regiment, a regional training institute within the Guard. He attained a master’s degree in strategic intelligence from the National Intelligence University and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.
Along with his duties in the military, Fuchko took on many roles within the University System of Georgia (USG) during 15 years, including as vice chancellor for organizational effectiveness, chief audit officer and vice chancellor for internal audit.
These roles — all while helping raise 12 children with his wife Sherie — prepared Fuchko for his time as Dalton State’s interim president, he said.
‘A really good spot’
Serving as the interim president of Columbus State University from July 2022 to May 2023, Fuchko was appointed by USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue to the same role at Dalton State.
“I feel like I’ve walked in during a very good time,” Fuchko said. “Dr. Venable left us in a really good spot.”
Fuchko said he has known Venable for many years.
“I have had the chance to know her through the USG and through interactions here on (Dalton State’s) campus,” he said. “She did a wonderful job and I’m happy to fully be a part of the community here in Dalton now.”
While the role of an interim president is temporary by definition, Jon Jaudon, the executive director of athletics at Dalton State, believes Fuchko’s influence will be long-lasting.
“He’s not a placeholder,” Jaudon said. “Dr. Fuchko’s been with the university system for a number of years and I’ve been able to know him since I’ve been here, which was in 2016. He and Dr. Venable have had a lot of crossover and have worked with each other in the past. As an interim, he’s going to work very hard on behalf of Dalton State to move the vision of the college forward in the same vein that Dr. Venable moved it forward. He has certainly hit the ground running in regards to that.”
Fuchko said he has already seen “the level of love and support (the city) has for the college and the community.”
“There’s a mindfulness about (supporting the college) that is pretty powerful,” said Fuchko. “Dalton (State) was formed by the families who donated the land that made this possible. The community said, ‘We want this and we’re going to make this happen,’ and that’s true with a lot of (Georgia’s) institutions, but it is certainly true with Dalton State. Next year we’re approaching 25 years of offering four-year degrees, and that’s made possible with the support of the community. To become great at anything you have to have that private support and community support.”
Fuchko said the growth Dalton State has seen has made it more appealing and accessible to students in the area, which is a major reason for the college’s continued success.
“We have a very affordable, high-quality education that is right here (in Dalton),” he said. “There are opportunities here across the board for students with any type of career in mind, whether you start here and transfer or complete four years here. We have a lot of folks who have been here for a long time that understand the college, the community and the role in focusing on students. That’s the good thing about having a state college; our core focus is on helping students succeed and taking care of them.”
‘In good hands’
Bruno Hicks, who has served as Dalton State’s provost and the vice president of academic affairs since 2020, said Fuchko has plenty of experience to excel at DSC.
“Dr. Fuchko brings to our campus excellent experience from his work in the USG as well as his time as interim president of Columbus State,” Hicks said. “His knowledge of the system and his prior work with college campuses means we are in good hands during our time of transition as the USG searches for Dalton State’s permanent leader. I look forward to working with him and joining others in giving him a warm Dalton State welcome.”
Fuchko said he plans to help the college, as well as the community, grow in several areas.
“There’s a couple of things that I am pretty focused on, particularly in the immediate future, and that is looking at our enrollment and our students’ success metrics,” Fuchko said. “We generally look at graduation rates and retention, and (Dalton State) is one of the highest state colleges in terms of those rates. I think we do really good work on that front.
“That being said, I would like to dig into it a little bit more with our faculty and figure out if there are some things we can resource to make it that much better. I’m of the mindset that if you’re good enough to be admitted into college, then you’re good enough to graduate, so thinking about what we can do better to keep those retention rates is always a question.”
Fuchko said he also plans to take a closer look at outside factors that could affect students either positively or negatively.
“I want to look at how those things outside of the classroom can impact our students, and are there things we can do such as partnering with our foundation or partnering with our community that we can do to mitigate some of those impacts and help ensure that students can stay in and finish whatever degree program it is that they’re pursuing,” he said.
Fuchko said he also intends to address enrollment.
“Our enrollment has been relatively flat and the demographics aren’t always in our favor in that respect, so we’re looking at how we can grow our enrollment and make it more visible,” he said. “We are a phenomenal value (school) for anybody. Even if we don’t necessarily have the particular degree program that (a student) has in mind, they can finish the first two years here and then transfer well-prepared and with no debt.”
Just as important, Fuchko said, is the outreach from Dalton State to the community and how that can be improved.
“We’re looking to strengthen opportunities to work with the community, not just with our employers in the private sector but also in the public sector,” he said. “That includes the schools and our hospital. There’s a lot of community involvement we can focus on to make us more visible. We have strong connections and we have a strong history doing those things, so we are thinking about ways we can build on that as well.”
‘Let’s build it for the next person’
While Fuchko intends to achieve as much as he can while at Dalton State, he said putting the building blocks in place for the next president is key, something he said relates back to his time in the military.
“In the military as a commander you have a lot of authority, but commands range from 18 months to three years,” Fuchko said. “So you’re always kind of in the mindset of ‘Let’s build it for the next person.’ So anything we try to get started (at Dalton State) is something that is going to have long-term potential.
“I want to continue to build on the momentum that’s here so that whomever is in that permanent president role can take it and run right with it. I want to be at a point where it’s like a relay race. I’m at full sprint and (the next president) is at full sprint. We can’t afford to lose momentum; we have students to serve and an institution to manage. That is my approach.”
