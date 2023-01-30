Cohutta officials are remaining quiet about a December incident between Mayor Ron Shinnick and Police Department Lt. Ryan Fowler in which Fowler claims Shinnick grabbed his left arm during a disagreement.
Shinnick declined to comment on Monday, and Fowler did not immediately respond to messages left at the police department.
According to a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office supplemental incident report, on Dec. 19 a sheriff's office lieutenant "responded" to Cohutta Town Hall around 6 p.m. "in reference to Lt. Fowler calling the Whitfield County 911 Center wishing to make a report about being assaulted by a city official."
A sheriff's office detective's supplemental report said the detective later went to Town Hall to meet with the sheriff's office lieutenant, who told him "Cohutta Police Lt. Ryan Gregory Fowler reported that he was in a meeting with Cohutta Police Chief Greg Fowler (Ryan Fowler's father) and Mayor Ronald 'Ron' Shinnick." The sheriff's office lieutenant said "Lt. Fowler claimed that Mayor Shinnick became irate during the meeting and that this caused Lt. Fowler to leave the room where he then told Cohutta City Council member Randy Stanton that he wished to file (a) hostile work environment claim against the mayor." The sheriff's office lieutenant said "Lt. Fowler advised that this further angered the mayor and that Lt. Fowler's arm was grabbed by the mayor as he threatened to 'fire your [Lt. Fowler] ass.'"
The detective and another lieutenant met with Lt. Fowler who said he had also told his captain that he "wished to file a hostile work environment claim against" one of the city clerks.
Lt. Fowler told the detective that "at some point during the meeting with Mayor Shinnick, Mayor Shinnick became irate and began slamming his hands on the desk in the office. Lt. Fowler advised that Mayor Shinnick began cursing him but he did not remember specific verbiage. Lt. Fowler stated that he then left the room to avoid further verbal abuse."
Lt. Fowler said he saw Stanton "was in the foyer of the building and that he told (Stanton) that he wished to file a hostile work environment claim against the mayor. Lt. Fowler advised that Mayor Shinnick overheard this and advised, 'You can't do that or I'll fire your ass!' Lt. Fowler said that the mayor then grabbed his left bicep of his left arm with his hand in an attempt to escort him back into the office where the meeting was taking place. Lt. Fowler advised that he freed himself from the mayor's grasp and vacated the building."
A sheriff's office lieutenant photographed Fowler's arms. The report said the detective "did not see any signs of injury present on Lt. Fowler."
The detective and this lieutenant then spoke to Cohutta Police Sgt. Buddy "Shane" Chastain.
"Chastain advised that he arrived for duty at approximately 4 p.m.," the report said. "Sgt. Chastain stated that Mayor Shinnick arrived at City Hall and advised everyone to step out of the office while he spoke to Lt. Fowler and Chief Fowler."
The report said "Chastain indicated that he heard Mayor Shinnick slam his hands on the desk of the office and that he began yelling; no specifics were advised. Sgt. Chastain stated that Lt. Fowler soon exited the office and told (Stanton) that he wished to file a hostile work environment claim against the mayor. Sgt. Chastain said that he heard the mayor state something similar to 'You can't. I'll fire your ass!' Sgt. Chastain confirmed that he did see Mayor Shinnick grab Lt. Fowler's bicep. Sgt. Chastain stated that Lt. Fowler left the building after being grabbed."
The two then spoke to Chief Fowler.
The report said "Chief Fowler confirmed some of the details of Lt. Fowler including that Mayor Shinnick asked to speak to them alone in the office. Note: Chief Fowler indicated that the mayor did leave but he also did not know the sheriff's office was responding."
The report said "Chief Fowler stated that Lt. Fowler's claims regarding work hostility stemmed from condescending emails received from (one of the city clerks); he also indicated that she demanded everyone leave the room where they were eating. Chief Fowler indicated that Lt. Fowler expressed his dislike of (the clerk's) behavior and that this was the catalyst of the incident. Chief Fowler indicated that (the clerk) eventually locked her office and left the property without a clerk."
"Chief Fowler stated that, before dark, the mayor arrived and requested the private meeting," according to the report. "Note: Prior to this request, Sgt. Chastain was in the office and the mayor requested that he leave the office. Chief Fowler advised that Lt. Fowler told the mayor that (the clerk) was very condescending in her emails and demeanor. Chief Fowler said that (the clerk) was originally supposed to be a temporary clerk until the position could be filled, however, this was mis-recorded in the meeting minutes. Chief Fowler advised that Lt. Fowler also discussed issues with Mayor Shinnick's wife, Pam Shinnick, as well."
Pam Shinnick also works as a town clerk.
"Chief Fowler stated that this apparently angered Mayor Shinnick," according to the report. "Chief Fowler confirmed that the mayor did slam his hands on the desk and that he pushed his chair back forcefully, striking the wall. Chief Fowler advised that the mayor began yelling at Lt. Fowler. Chief Fowler said that Mayor Shinnick threatened to 'fire' Lt. Fowler and that Lt. Fowler told him to do what he needed to do. Chief Fowler advised that Lt. Fowler left the office and that he told someone that he was going to file a hostile work environment claim against the mayor. Chief Fowler indicated that he and the mayor remained inside the office for some time discussing issues such as lack of transparency with the mayor. Chief Fowler advised that the mayor left in a calm manner."
One of the supplemental reports said Lt. Fowler claimed that after Shinnick tried to pull him back into the office, Shinnick told him, "Now sit your ass down." This report said Lt. Fowler said his wife and two children "were in the lobby area outside of the office where the closed-door meeting was occurring and all parties witnessed the incident."
Another supplemental report said the detective and one of the sheriff's office lieutenants later met with Mayor Shinnick at his home.
The report said Shinnick said Lt. Fowler "is his employee and that he is Lt. Fowler's 'boss.' Mayor Shinnick advised that there was a verbal argument between he and Lt. Fowler. Mayor Shinnick stated that (the city clerk) contacted him crying, stating that Lt. Fowler was offensive to her. Mayor Shinnick advised that this was the reason for his meeting with Lt. Fowler and Cohutta Police Chief Greg Fowler."
The report said "Shinnick originally denied ever physically touching Lt. Fowler tonight, however, he later stated that it was possible that he may have grabbed Lt. Fowlers arm but that he meant no harm; he agreed with the hypothetical that he was merely trying to get Lt. Fowler back in the office to further discuss the issues. Mayor Shinnick claimed that Lt. Fowler was the one yelling and cursing at him. Mayor Shinnick stated that he may have threatened to terminate Lt. Fowler's employment and that he may still do that."
A report by the first sheriff's office lieutenant on the scene said Stanton "stated he did hear a heated conversation in the office during the closed-door meeting. Mr. Stanton stated Lt. Fowler did exit the office, and Mayor Shinnick did come out after Lt. Fowler. Mr. (Stanton) stated Lt. Fowler did say that he was wishing to file a hostile work environment claim against the mayor. Mr. Stanton advised that Mayor Shinnick did make a statement, but he was not sure what Mayor Shinnick said. Mr. Stanton did see Mayor Shinnick grab Lt. Fowler`s arm and attempt to pull him back into the office."
One of the supplemental reports said Lt. Fowler told the sheriff's office lieutenant "that Chief Fowler and Mayor Shinnick were unaware that he had contacted the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office in order to make a report of the assault, but both individuals were still in the building."
Another supplemental report said that on Dec. 22 the detective met with Stanton at his home. According to this report, Stanton "confirmed many of the same details that" Lt. Fowler and Sgt. Chastain had provided.
The report said Stanton "advised that he was in the foyer of Cohutta City Hall when he heard Cohutta Mayor Ronald Shinnick yelling. (Stanton) advised that the content of the yelling was unintelligible to him."
Stanton said "Lt. Fowler exited the office where Mayor Shinnick was. (Stanton) advised that he heard the mayor advise Lt. Fowler that he could 'fire' anyone that he wanted. (Stanton) advised that he then witnessed Mayor Shinnick grab Lt. Fowler's left arm and that Lt. Fowler broke the grasp just before exiting the building. (Stanton) advised that this type of demeanor is not unusual with regard to the mayor."
The report said all of the information that had been gathered was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
In an email, sheriff's office Capt. Paul Woods said the GBI "declined to investigate the case." He said the sheriff's office has closed the case.
"The parties in this case will be referred to Magistrate Court," he said, meaning that it would be up to Lt. Fowler to convince a Magistrate Court judge to issue an arrest warrant for Shinnick.
"This may be over with the sheriff's office," said Chief Fowler. "But this is something that needs to be looked into. I'll be happy to talk to you when that is complete. But right now, there are some issues we are looking into."
Attempts to reach other Town Council members Monday were unsuccessful.
