Republican Party voters in state Senate District 54 selected incumbent Chuck Payne of Dalton as their nominee for the Nov. 8 general election.
Payne defeated Doug Keener by 16,382 votes (67.5%) to 7,886 votes (32.5%) in Tuesday’s primary, according to unofficial results on the Secretary of State’s website. No Democrat qualified. District 54 includes Whitfield and Murray counties. The term is for two years.
“This is really humbling,” said Payne. “Seven years ago I never dreamed I would serve in the state Senate. I want to thank the voters for expressing their confidence in my leadership. I am here only to serve, and I think that as time has gone by, the voters have seen that. They have seen that I have no other motive but to represent them.”
Payne finished first in a five-person special election in 2016 to finish the unexpired term of Charlie Bethel of Dalton in the District 54 seat and won a runoff for that seat in 2017. Bethel was appointed by then-Gov. Nathan Deal to the Georgia Court of Appeals. Deal later appointed Bethel to the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Payne won his first full term in 2018 and was reelected in 2020.
Payne served in the U.S. Army for four years in the 82nd Airborne Division. After leaving the Army, Payne began a career with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, first at the Dalton Regional Youth Detention Center as a probation/parole specialist and then as a juvenile probation officer in first Catoosa County and then Murray County.
Payne has held Republican Party offices at the state, congressional district and local levels, including serving multiple terms as chairman of the Whitfield County Republican Party.
The deadline for someone seeking to run as a write-in candidate to file and publish a notice of intent is Sept. 6, and Sept. 11 is the deadline to file an affidavit.
