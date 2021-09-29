Indian River fruit available again this year

Customers will be able to order Indian River fruit from the Learning Tree Elementary School again this year.
There will be two pickup dates, Nov. 15 and Dec. 14. The schedule for the season is place orders for the Nov. 15 pickup by Oct. 28 and place orders for the Dec. 14 pickup by Nov. 24.
Prices are: navel oranges, full box $40, half box $28; pink grapefruit, full box $40, half box $28; mixed navel and grapefruit, full box $40, half box $28; citrus mixed (six navel, six grapefruit and six mandarins), $28. This is a new arrangement of the mixed fruit.
Orders may be placed by calling the 24-hour hotline (706-529-4758) and leaving a message or emailing ltescitrus@gmail.com. Also (new this year) you may place orders online at www.floridaindianrivergroves.com/ecommerce/1015234.
Hours on the pickup dates will be 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“We want to thank our community friends for their support of this program for over 60 years now,” stated Learning Tree Elementary School Principal Twila Brown. “The proceeds help make it possible for children to receive a quality Christian education with small class sizes so maximum attention can be given to grow each child, intellectually, socially/emotionally, physically and spiritually.
“We are blessed to teach our students not only in fully-equipped indoor classrooms but also in beautiful outdoor classrooms in Huntington Woods by a peaceful creek.”
The school is at 300 S. Tibbs Road in Dalton.
