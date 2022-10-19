NOI

Customers can order Indian River fruit from the Learning Tree Elementary School in Dalton again this year.

There are two pickup dates: Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.

The season schedule is:

• Place orders for the Nov. 15 pickup by Oct. 27.

• Place orders for the Dec. 13 pickup by Nov. 23.

Prices are:

• Navel oranges: 20 lb., $33; 40 lb., $44.

• Pink grapefruit: 20 lb., $33; 40 lb. $44.

• Mixed carton (navel oranges/grapefruit): 20 lb., $33; 40 lb., $44.

• Citrus mixed (navel oranges/grapefruit/mandarins): $33.

Orders may be placed by calling the Learning Tree Elementary School fruit hotline at (706) 529-4758 or by emailing LTESCitrucsgmal.com. You can also order online at www.floridaindianrivergroves.com/ecommerce/1015234.

“We want to thank our community friends for their support of this program for these many years,” Learning Tree School principal Twila Brown said. “The proceeds help enable children to receive a Christian education and learn important moral values."

The school is at 300 S. Tibbs Road.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video