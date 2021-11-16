Indian River fruit available for the Christmas season

Customers are reminded to order their navel oranges, pink grapefruit and mandarins from the Learning Tree Elementary School by Nov. 24.
Prices are navel oranges, full box $40, half box $28; pink grapefruit, full box $40, half box $28; mixed navel and grapefruit, full box $40, half box $28; citrus mixed (six navels, six grapefruit and six mandarins) $28.
Beautiful pecans, both plain and chocolate covered, will also be available on pickup day, which will be Dec. 14. The pecans do not need to be ordered in advance.
This is the last opprtunity of the season to order Indian River fruit that delivers fresh from the orchard to your home within 24 hours.
Orders may be placed by calling the 24-hour hotline (706) 529-4758 or emailing ltescitrus@gmail.com. Also, you may place orders online at www.floridaindianrivergroves.com/ecommerce/1015234.
“The proceeds from the fruit sales help make it possible for children to receive a quality Christian education with small class sizes so maximum attention can be given to grow each child intellectually, socially/emotionally, physically and spiritually,” stated Learning Tree Elementary School Principal Twila Brown.
“We want to thank our community friends for their support of this program for over 60 years now. We are blessed to teach our students not only in fully-equipped indoor classrooms, but also in beautiful outdoor classrooms in Huntington Woods by a peaceful creek,” she said.
The school is at 300 S. Tibbs Road in Dalton.
