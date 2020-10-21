Indian River fruit offered again this year

Customers will be able to order Indian River fruit from the Learning Tree Elementary School again this year.
There will be two pickup dates: Nov. 17 and Dec. 15. The schedule for the season is place orders for the Nov. 17 pickup by Oct. 30, place orders for the Dec. 15 pickup by Nov. 26.
Prices are: navel oranges, full box $40, half box $28; pink grapefruit, full box $40, half box $28; mixed navel and grapefruit, full box $40, half box $28; Citrus Delight (navel oranges, grapefruit and mandarin oranges, $40.
Orders may be placed by calling the 24-hour hotline (706-529-4758) or by emailing ltescitrus@gmail.com.
"We want to thank our community friends for their support of this program for these many years," said Learning Tree School Principal Twila Brown. "The proceeds help enable children to receive a Christian education and learn important moral values."
The school is at 300 S. Tibbs Road in Dalton.
