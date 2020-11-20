Indian River fruit orders open for holiday season

Customers are reminded to order their navel oranges, pink grapefruit and mandarins from the Learning Tree School by Thursday, Nov. 26.
Prices are:
• Pink grapefruit: $40 per box, $28 half box.
• Navel oranges: $40 per box, $28 per half box.
• Mixed navel oranges and grapefruit: $40 per box, $28 per half box.
• Citrus Delight (navel oranges, grapefruit and mandarins): $40 per box.
Pecans will also be available on pickup day, which is Tuesday, Dec. 15. The pecans ($8.50 per pound) do not need to be ordered in advance.
This is the last chance of the season to order Indian River fruit that delivers fresh from the orchard to your home within 24 hours.
Orders may be placed by calling the 24-hour hotline at (706) 529-4758 or by emailing ltescit rus@gmail.com.
The school is at 300 S. Tibbs Road.
