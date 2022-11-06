Customers are reminded to pick up their Indian River pink grapefruit, navel oranges, mixed navels and grapefruit and citrus mix at Dalton’s Learning Tree School on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Chocolate and glazed and raw pecans are also available on that day. Extra fruit and pecans were ordered, so there will be plenty.
The Learning Tree School is at 300 South Tibbs Road. The pickup hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. After 3 p.m. all fruit will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis unless prior arrangements have been made.
Special services are offered for the handicapped on that day, so they will not need to get out of their cars. Workers will come out to get their information and bring their fruit.
The phone number for this purpose on that day is (706) 529-4758
Proceeds from this annual fruit program go to help children to receive a Christian education and learn important moral values.
Dates for the December Christmas shipment are order by Nov. 23 for Dec. 13 pickup. The same options of fruit and pecans will be available.
