Indian River fruit pickup day is Nov. 15

Customers are reminded to pick up their Indian River pink grapefruit, navel oranges, mixed navels and grapefruit and citrus mixed (six each of navels, grapefruit and mandarins) at the Learning Tree School on Monday, Nov. 15.
Regular and chocolate-covered pecans will also be available on that day. Extra fruit and pecans were ordered, so there will be plenty.
The Learning Tree School is at 300 S. Tibbs Road in Dalton. The pickup hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. After 3 p.m. all fruit will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis unless prior arrangements have been made.
Special services are offered for the handicapped that day so they will not need to get out of their car. Workers will come out to get their information and bring their fruit. The phone number for this purpose on that day will be (706) 529-4758.
Proceeds from this annual fruit program go to help enable children to receive a Christian education and learn important moral values.
Dates for the December Christmas shipment are order by Nov. 24 for Dec. 14 pickup. The same options of fruit will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.