The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) board of directors is pleased to announce industry veteran Russ DeLozier will serve as the next president of the CRI, the leading source for science-based information about carpet and whose members represent more than 90% of the carpet manufactured in the U.S. DeLozier will begin his new role at CRI on Thursday in Dalton.
“Russ has more than 30 years of experience serving the industry and is a proven leader in corporate sustainability, chemical and floorcovering manufacturing, and materials recycling. With his extensive knowledge and dedication to the industry, I am confident Russ will lead the CRI during a pivotal time in our organization’s history,” said Tom Pendley, chair of the board of directors of the Carpet and Rug Institute.
During his career DeLozier has held a variety of positions with Dow, Shaw Industries, J+J Flooring and Engineered Floors where he garnered extensive industry experience, particularly within sustainability and carpet recycling.
For the past 12 years DeLozier served as a vital leader on the CRI’s EPR panel, where he twice received CRI’s Joseph J. Smrekar Memorial Award in recognition for outstanding volunteer service to the industry.
“Over the course of my career I have experienced firsthand the critical connections, advocacy and leadership CRI provides to strengthen the entire carpet industry,” shared DeLozier. He went on to say, “I am honored to serve CRI and our members as the next president of the organization and look forward to leading our continuous efforts as the carpet industry’s leading advocate.”
DeLozier holds a degree in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He resides in Dalton with his wife of more than 35 years, Kirby. He has three grown children and is the proud grandparent of one young grandson.
The search for the CRI president was launched in January after the retirement announcement of Joe Yarbrough, who had served in the role since March 31, 2014.
CRI is the leading industry source for science-based information and insight on how carpet and rugs create a better environment for living, working, learning and healing. CRI’s mission is to serve the carpet industry and public by providing facts that help people make informed choices. Its best practices promote a balance between social, economic and environmental responsibility for the long term. CRI does this for its industry, yet it strives to be a model corporate citizen for all industries.
