Initial production at new school a 'Neverending Story'

The new Hammond Creek Middle School will host its first official stage production this weekend, as Dalton Middle School's drama department presents "The Neverending Story."
"Our kids are jazzed to get back on stage and live again, and parents from my era are excited because we remember this (story) from our childhood," said Courtenay Cholovich, Dalton Middle School’s theater director who will be the theater arts teacher at Hammond Creek — a middle school for students in grades six and seven — when it opens in 2021-22. "I think we all need a blast from our childhood right now."
It is "a great show, with a lot of good messages and themes," said eighth-grader Ellis Stephens, who portrays one of the leads, Bastian. "It'll bring the warm-and-fuzzies to the hearts of everybody."
It's "a beautiful show — (Cholovich) is so creative with her play (selections) — and has creativity in every direction," said seventh-grader Andrea Marsh. "I'm excited to share it."
The entire cast "is amazing, and everything is really on time," said sixth-grader Lottie Skaare. "It's running smoothly so far."
Role play
Olivia Bowen has multiple roles, her favorite of which is a Nighthob because of the similarities to her own personality, she said. "I get to wear a crazy costume, run around acting crazy, and be crazy."
She's also an oracle, the furthest thing from her personality, said the sixth-grader. "She's majestic, not like me at all."
Bastian, the protagonist, is the first opportunity Stephens has had to play a character similar to himself, he said, noting, "It's really fun to perform."
Marsh is inspired by her character, Atreyu, because "she goes through hell and back to save who and what she loves," said the seventh-grader. "I'm putting my everything into her, because that's what she deserves."
Skaare is an oracle and a member of the Tinys population, the latter of whom offers "comic relief," she said. To be a humorous element "helps with anxiousness, and if (my character dictates I ride on a snail), that's what I'm going to do."
Emery Merritt is the bookseller who spins the plot into motion by sending Bastian on his quest, and it was the role for which she auditioned, so landing it "was a pleasant surprise," said the eighth-grader. "She's a cold person, which I can't relate to, because I try not to be cold, but she has a good place in her heart, which I can relate to."
"Sometimes she just wants to be left alone with her books," added Merritt. "Sometimes I just want to be left alone, too."
Returning to the stage
Dalton Middle School's spring 2020 production managed one performance night before local schools shut down events last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and "we could not have done a live show this fall because of all the quarantines" for possible COVID-19 exposure among students and staff, Cholovich said. She did lead her students in a film project this fall of "Romeo and/or Juliet" — a "silly, over-the-top, choose-your-own-adventure (piece)" — and a small group of students recorded a radio play of Charles Dickens "A Christmas Carol" for the holiday season, but "The Neverending Story" will be "our first real production" since last spring's canceled endeavor.
Those other efforts were appreciated by students, but "didn't really feel like 'shows,' because we weren't on stage like this," Marsh said. "The stage is a place we can express ourselves."
Drama students have missed the camaraderie that develops during the course of a production, and they're grateful to have it back for "The Neverending Story."
During this play, "I've made so many friendships I wouldn't have otherwise," Skaare said. "We've bonded — I've felt accepted here — and that's impacted my mood" in a positive way.
Marsh was "not in the best mental space" last year prior to rehearsals for "Peter Pan," but being involved with the show lifted her out of that funk, so she was devastated when the plug was pulled after only one performance, she said. "I went to the car and cried."
Returning to the group again this year has lifted her spirits to new heights, she said. "It inspires me, because I see so many people in this play I aspire to be like."
"This is like a family," Bowen said. "Now, the family is back together, like a family reunion."
"Yeah, but a family reunion that doesn't (devolve) into chaos," Merritt chimed in with a laugh.
New stage
"Our students — 20 in the cast and 15-20 more in the crew — are very hyped to be in (the Hammond Creek) space," Cholovich said. "With everything going on (with COVID-19), we didn't want to do a full-on musical," but "The Neverending Story" — by Michael Ende and adapted for the stage by David S. Craig — "is a compromise, because it's a play with music."
Tickets are first-come, first-served until capacity is reached, Cholovich said. Seating will be limited and social distanced by group due to COVID-19.
To reserve tickets, email Courtenay.cholovich@dalton.k12.ga.us and include the name on the reservation, date of show attending and number of people in the party. Shows are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee Mother's Day Sunday.
Tickets prices are "pay-what-you-can at the door, cash or check, (but) suggested donation prices are $5 for students and $7 for adults," Cholovich said. Dalton Public Schools staff members are offered free admittance.
Hammond Creek's theater "is unmatched in the region," according to Lauri Johnson, who is currently Dalton Middle School's principal but will be Hammond Creek's principal. "The attention to the arts facilities is not just a benefit to" students in grades six and seven, "but will serve the Dalton community for years to come."
"It's incredibly exciting to have a real stage," as the middle school's productions have previously been in the school's quad, said Merritt. "There's so much more space backstage, too," at Hammond Creek.
Performing on "a real stage makes it so much more real," Marsh said. "It's an amazing space for everybody, cast and crew."
"We don't have to change and do makeup in the bathroom anymore," offered Bowen. "The dressing rooms are (terrific)."
"Now, we can run through the audience, instead of around tables and platforms in the quad," Marsh said. "We can be more creative and expressive."
On Hammond Creek's stage, inside an auditorium, "it's easier to get into character" than on platforms in the quad, Skaare said. "It feels professional."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.