Injury crashes more than double from September to October on Dalton roads

The number of crashes on Dalton's roads have returned to pre-COVID-19-pandemic numbers "as expected," but the Dalton Police Department is monitoring a "sharp" increase in the number of crashes with injuries from September to October, according to the chief of police.
October's 37 injury crashes were more than double September's 18, and "the traffic unit will be monitoring that closely," Cliff Cason told the Dalton Public Safety Commission members on Tuesday. Failure to yield was the leading factor in injury crashes last month, while following too closely was the leading contributing factor in October's 115 non-injury crashes.
Friday, with 31, then Tuesday, with 27, were the days with the most crashes last month, while 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. was the stretch of time with the most crashes, at 37, Cason said. Walnut Avenue had the most crashes, but Chattanooga Avenue had the "highest number of injuries per crash."
Through October, year-to-date part 1 crimes, which include homicide, rape and robbery, among others, are nearly 29% lower than the year-to-date five-year average, and "we feel very positive about that," Cason said. Part 2 crimes, such as fraud, embezzlement and forgery, are down 15% during the same period, which is "really good to see."
Year-to-date property crimes are roughly a third lower than the year-to-date five-year average, but the 82 motor vehicle thefts through October this year are a five-year high.
"Most of these motor vehicle thefts are keys left in vehicles or loaned to someone not trustworthy (who) doesn't return" the vehicle, Cason said. "We are trying to encourage folks through some media to be more diligent."
Robberies are down this year, with eight so far compared to 17 at this point last year, although there were 33 instances of vandalism last month, up from 26 in October 2020.
"Vandalism really increased this past month, but that had a lot to do with some vehicles being damaged by egging, that sort of stuff," Cason said.
Officers "continue to respond to a significant number of overdose calls," and allowing officers to carry and deploy Narcan — which can treat narcotic overdoses in emergencies — has "led to a number of saves," Cason said. "Fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills are still in this region pushing (overdose) numbers up," as fentanyl — a synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50-100 times more potent, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — "is a very dangerous substance."
Friday and Saturday were the busiest days for the Dalton Fire Department in October, with 62 incidents and 61 incidents, respectively, said Chief Todd Pangle. "Incidents were pretty balanced between all three shifts," with 3 to 4 p.m. the busiest hour with 22 calls, and Station 1 downtown the busiest location last month, with 141 incidents.
The department responded to 357 incidents last month, "241 (of which) were EMS-based and 116 (of which) were fire-based calls," Pangle said. The department's average response time, dispatch to arrival, last month was four minutes and 25 seconds, while the average turnout time, dispatch to en route, was 68 seconds, which is better than "national standards."
The average time on scene last month was 19 minutes and 35 seconds, he said.
The department responded to a pair of building fires on the same day, Oct. 15, so "we thought we might have a 'firebug' on our hands," but there haven't been any suspicious building fires since, so that appears not to have been the case.
