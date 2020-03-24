Insurance commissioner: Local governments should consider insurance as essential business

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
ATLANTA — Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has issued a bulletin to all Georgia counties and municipalities encouraging them to consider insurance services as essential business services in any orders for non-essential businesses to close in response to the ongoing COVID-19 public health issue.
“Today’s bulletin comes as a response to requests from Georgia’s insurance industry regarding important work they must continue providing their customers,” said King. “While some insurance business can be conducted remotely, there are several core functions that consumers in Georgia and throughout the Southeast rely on every day that need to be handled on-site.”
The following core insurance functions require on-site individuals:
• IT support for their employees working remotely.
• Claims adjusting, particularly for disability and worker’s compensation that are paid on a regular basis.
• Mail processing.
• Security for facilities and information.
This recommendation lines up with recent guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which named the financial services sector, including insurance services, as a critical infrastructure section needed to maintain “the services and functions Americans depend on daily.”
