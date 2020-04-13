Insurance commissioner offers information on storm damage claims

On Sunday into the morning of Monday, several tornadoes touched down throughout the state of Georgia, causing thousands to be without power. The severe weather also resulted in multiple fatalities and widespread damage to buildings and structures in numerous Georgia counties.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the loved ones who lost their lives in these horrific storms last night,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Property owners who were impacted need to immediately notify their insurance company of any damages. If you have any trouble getting your storm-related claims processed, please call my office at 800-656-2298.”
Tornadoes were confirmed all over the state: northwest Georgia in Chattooga County, metro Atlanta in south Fulton County and south-central Georgia in Putnam and Upson counties. Surrounding counties also suffered severe damage and reported fatalities as the storms passed through. These storms caused extensive damage to homes, businesses, schools and many more structures that support everyday life here in Georgia.
If your property was damaged by the Easter Sunday tornadoes, King reminds you to:
• Place tarps over the damaged area of your home, business or other impacted structure.
• Immediately notify your insurance company of the damages.
• Take pictures of the damages.
• Save all receipts from costs associated with the damages.
Impacted policyholders should contact their insurance company at once to relay their status in regard to any potential claim or late premium payment as a result of the storms. If you have any questions regarding your policy or are having trouble reaching your insurance company, please contact the Consumer Services Division at the Georgia Department of Insurance by calling (800) 656-2298. Phone lines are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
