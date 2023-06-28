The Dalton Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Dalton man Tuesday afternoon on charges resulting from a shooting behind the Kroger shopping center on West Walnut Avenue. The man was charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct. Nobody was hurt.
The shooting happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. in an area behind the shopping center. Investigators say a domestic dispute led to the man firing multiple gunshots behind the store. Two other subjects who were involved in the dispute fled in a car after the gunfire.
A Dalton Police Department patrol officer was conducting a traffic stop near the shopping center when the shooting began and responded. Police encountered the man who was arrested fleeing on foot near the shopping center exit onto Dug Gap Road and took him into custody. Detectives from the police department took over the investigation, interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but detectives have determined nobody else was involved.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information on this incident is asked to please contact Detective Chris Tucker at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-165.
