'It made me happy': Park Creek School teacher leads food drive for families

Park Creek School teacher Macavan Kalafut was raised to give back, and a food drive that began last year with his family and friends spread this holiday season throughout the staff of his school.
This year's drive nearly tripled last year's collection, with 44 boxes — each with 20-25 nonperishable items — for families of Park Creek students, and "it made me happy," said Kalafut, who has been teaching the fourth grade at Park Creek for two-and-a-half years. That's "40 or so families who won't have to worry so much about food over winter break."
All of Park Creek's students can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at school, but that's not the case when school is closed for a long stretch, like Christmas break, he said.
"Getting Christmas gifts for kids is great, but we have a lot of parents here who struggle with food insecurity, and now they don't have to choose between buying presents or buying food."
Stefanie Taylor, the school counselor, was integral in identifying families to help with the food boxes, as were many teachers, Kalafut said.
"The whole school was very supportive of it."
At Park Creek, "we really enjoy helping our families, and we spend a lot of time trying to make sure they're covered," Taylor said. "There are families right here who can benefit from this, and you definitely see how appreciative they are."
Families were able to pick up the boxes during the final week of school before break began Monday, and staff members tweaked Kalafut's initial list of requested foods to better reflect the school's significant population of Hispanic students and families, he said. Staff members could compile their own boxes of food to donate or give Kalafut money to shop for groceries, and he received approximately $300 to buy items.
"The hope is, next year, even more" boxes, he said. "Our school has several community partners, so maybe we can pull them in, too."
This effort "will continue to grow," Taylor predicted. "It's been great, and it (will) be fabulous."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.