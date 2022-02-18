After an initial recycling campaign focused mainly on third-graders collected “four truckloads worth” of plastic and aluminum cans, Brookwood School is conducting a school-wide recycling effort this month, and “I want to see how much more we can do,” said Chasity Vineyard, the recycling catalyst at Brookwood.
“It’s a great start, but I want to do even more, and I want to make it even bigger,” said Vineyard, a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teacher at Brookwood. “The more convenient it is, the more recycling happens.”
“I think I’m going to start (collecting) right now,” third-grader Lyla Link said in late January when she heard about the next recycling competition. “It makes me feel good” to recycle.
“I’m going to try my best to win,” said third-grader Edgar Moreno, adding, “I’ll need help.”
Link and Moreno are two of the school’s leading recyclers, as they regularly brought bags full of recyclables to the school during the first endeavor in 2021, Vineyard said. Both also got their families — mothers and grandparents — involved.
“My grandparents put a bag on the stairs, and we put all our recyclables in it,” Link said. “Then I brought it to school.”
Moreno’s mother “helped me collect,” he said. Some days, his recycling bag “would be half-full already when I got home from school.”
Link, Moreno and several other students could be counted on to bring recyclables to school weekly, even sorting them for Vineyard when possible, she said.
“I encouraged them to bring recycling from home, because I’ll take it for anyone.”
Vineyard embarked upon this mission when she heard from her sister, Brittney Vineyard, a bookkeeper at Brookwood, about the amount of paper the school uses.
“There’s so much paper, but no way to recycle it conveniently, so we decided to collect it,” Chasity Vineyard said. “It started simple, with just paper, but it blew up.”
With her students, she created roughly 30 recycling bins from recycled materials, which were placed in classrooms and the teacher workroom, while others went home with students, she said. The green bins with the “universal symbol” for recycling delineate between types of recyclables, such as plastics, cardboard and paper, as informing students, staff and families of recycling tips has been another critical piece of this project.
“We showed them they can’t recycle everything,” and she even created a “Jeopardy”-type game with facts about recycling in Dalton, she said. “You have to rinse out aluminum cans, and pizza boxes need to be cleaned, not greasy.”
Making the green recycling bins was “fun, but very messy,” Link said with a smile. “I got green paint all over me.”
During the holiday season, Vineyard and her third-graders created a Christmas “tree” from recycled bottles and another from recycled tubes. They also made ornaments from recycled materials, many of which students took home for their own family tree.
Vineyard also led a discussion about recycling live Christmas trees, and she worked with students on making bird feeders out of toilet paper rolls, Crisco and bird seeds, she said, noting, “Birds really like Crisco.”
Bird feeders were placed strategically around campus, including several in the school’s outdoor STEM lab, and “we had so many birds go after them,” she said. Students took bird feeders home, as well, where they were encouraged to watch and photograph birds.
Students have learned non-recycled waste can make its way into oceans, harming marine life, like sea turtles, Moreno said. He was so motivated to recycle he’d collect cans his friends brought to school and recycle them, which “felt good.”
“Seagulls can eat the trash,” which can harm them, and “I didn’t know it creates methane gas when dirt is put on trash at landfills,” Link said. “I knew it was not great” to waste rather than recycle, but “I didn’t know it was really bad.”
While third-graders are designated as Brookwood’s recycling group, other grades have gotten involved, too, Vineyard said. As of Monday, “we have collected a total of 280 pounds of plastic, paper, cardboard and cans” during the February recycling drive, which concludes at the end of the month.
Other grades are also making tools from recycled materials, like fourth-graders crafting “DIY (Do It Yourself) catchers” from detergent and bleach bottles in order to collect small organisms from Lakeshore Park to study, Vineyard said.
“The metal traps they had were rusting in the water,” and while milk cartons were considered, “the kids came up with this (idea), because they’re stronger than milk cartons. The whole point is to catch them without spending money, (hence) recycled materials.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.