When his U.S. Army unit was training to be deployed in the Korean War, Bob Anglea had to be hospitalized due to an old injury. When he was released, most of his fellow soldiers had already departed. Decades later, however, he learned firsthand of the gratitude of the South Korean people for U.S. intervention there.
A native of Old Hickory, Tennessee, Anglea (pronounced Angel) moved with his family to the Riverside community of Rome when he was 6. He graduated from the old McHenry High School in 1948, then went to work for the Celanese Corp. that produced rayon.
“Rayon was also known as artificial silk,” he said recently at Royal Oaks Retirement Home in Dalton. “It was a close community, and we enjoyed growing up there.”
In those days the Celanese community boasted 400 buildings that included housing, a school, doctor’s office, grocery store and a barber shop, much like the old Crown Cotton Mill and Threadmill villages in Dalton.
Anglea, now 92, was 19 when he married 16-year-old Barbara Fricks. He distinctly remembers how he ended up in the Army in 1951.
“My wife and I had been married six months and had a little apartment there in the village, close to where my mother and dad lived,” he recalled. “We had been down to see them and came back around lunchtime. The mailman had come, and since it was March we were expecting an income tax return. So we thought that was it. My wife went to the mailbox, opened the letter and looked real disgruntled.
“I said, ‘What’s the matter?’ She held it up to me and read with disgust, ‘Greetings, your friends and neighbors need you.’ It was my draft notice.”
Anglea was asked to describe the mood of the country as the Korean Peninsula became enflamed in war, just half a decade after the end of World War II.
“Some of our guys (in the village) had gone and got killed in World War II, and some came back with severe wounds,” he related. “The community was ‘down’ from that, but we still enjoyed being with each other. We had two churches there — one Sunday it’d be Methodist and the next Sunday it’d be Baptist — we didn’t know the difference and went to each other’s services. I went to MYF (Methodist Youth Fellowship) and the Baptists had RAs (Royal Ambassadors), and I’d go to that and RAs would come to our MYF activities. We were close. Both Baptist and Methodist preachers had parsonages there.”
Anglea said some families in the village were “a little bit impoverished.”
“They all had jobs, but some of them had big families and very little income,” he said. “Other than that, we were fine and happy. It was a close community, and we enjoyed growing up there.”
‘Promising’ duty in Vietnam
Around 35 draftees from the Rome area headed to Atlanta for military physicals. After training at Fort Benning, most of the Rome men were assigned to the 78th Combat Engineers.
“At that time I was having some knee problems that existed when I went into the service, and they said they were going to put me on sick call, then put me in the hospital,” said Anglea. “I was there for a month, and after the surgery they sent me home for 30 days of convalescent leave. When I came back, 80% of my outfit had shipped to Korea. So I missed that shipment by having a bad knee.”
Anglea was moved to his stateside headquarters unit and became the company clerk for around a year before going to battalion headquarters within the 3rd Army Division. There he served as a personnel specialist who handled morning reports and “human resource”-type duties.
At his exit interview from the Army in 1953, he was offered some “promising” duty if he would reenlist.
“They said, ‘Anglea, if you’ll stay with us we’ll give you two more ‘bars’ (chevrons, or ranks), and we’ve got some good stuff overseas that you might be interested in — one of the places that’s really showing some interest by our military is Vietnam” he remembered. “I thought that was odd that they wanted me to go to Vietnam in 1953; it was quite some time before we got more involved there. But I didn’t think much about their offer because I wasn’t interested in staying in. I already had a daughter at home.”
Back at the Celanese Corp. he began doing shift work, but it wasn’t agreeing with him. Not content, he applied to General Electric in Rome and was interviewed. Thus began a 36-year career with the industrial and managerial conglomerate. Early on, he went to school at Georgia State College in the evenings. He graduated with a degree in business administration. At Celanese he had worked in their lab, and GE hired him into the same department.
“I thought, ‘Well, I need some chemistry.’ So I went back to Berry (College) and got some chemistry (studies),” he said.
Reunion with a surprise
Around 1992, some of the former members of his military unit wanted to meet again.
“That was 40 years after we got out,” he said with a chuckle. “A bunch of us guys there at Rome knew some of the guys that lived elsewhere and they wanted to get together. So we got a reunion going and had our first meeting there at Fort Benning. Later on some of our unit that was in Germany found out about it, so they wanted to come and join. So around 2014 was our last reunion, because all of us were getting too old to go anywhere. But anyway, we had a good time.”
One time the unit had a reunion, and a Korean man who worked at GE had a special request.
“He found out about us, and after a meeting he came over to me and asked, ‘Can I bring a group to your next reunion?’ so I said sure,” Anglea recalled. “Our next reunion was in Cartersville, so he brought about 12 of his friends whose parents had gone through the war. Every one of those (South Korean) ladies came up and hugged our necks and thanked us for our involvement. It was an emotional moment, and one we never expected.”
Anglea’s wife Barbara is at Royal Oaks with him. Their three children are Gail, Steve and Chuck, and they have six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Bob Anglea is also a published author. His books include “A Band of Angleas” about his family’s history in America, and “We Were Tubize” about the company and its village in Rome that was bought out by Celanese. He also works on the Royal Oaks Retirement Home newsletter where he lives, and a newsletter for his former military unit.
Anglea said a little-known fact about Rome is that the facsimile statue of the “Capitoline Wolf” — and the twins Romulus and Remus upon which the city is named — was donated by the dictator Benito Mussolini in 1929 when Tubize came to town, it being an Italian company.
When asked to what he contributed his long life, he pointed upward and said, “God — he’s not ready for me yet.”
